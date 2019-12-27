Season 2 of ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ confirmed for 2020

A second season of Star Wars spin-off TV present The Mandalorian will air in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The present’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau introduced the information on Twitter, with a launch date of Autumn 2020 set for the subsequent instalment of the present.

The announcement comes solely hours after the eighth and remaining episode of the primary season of the Disney present turned accessible to stream.

Favreau merely tweeted: “Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020.”

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

As the primary episode of the present aired in November, Favreau revealed that filming for season 2 of The Mandalorian had already begun.

Star Wars followers within the UK aren’t capable of watch the primary season of The Mandalorian but although – Disney launches on these shores on 31 March 2020.

An NME assessment of the pilot episode of The Mandalorian referred to as the brand new present “‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ set in space,” including: “Shamelessly swashbuckling and oddly old school for a sequence that has a lot to achieve from successful over newer, youthful viewers, episode one is an absolute deal with for Star Wars followers who’ve been ready years for this.

“Sparse sufficient to really feel larger than it’s, slick with out wanting over-polished, and introducing a moody, mumbly antihero that’s one way or the other already value caring about, The Mandalorian is off to an ideal begin. Now it simply has to stick with it for an additional seven episodes…”

Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale just lately laid into new Star Wars movie The Rise Of Skywalker, saying he’d “feel pretty depressed” if he was showing within the movie.

“Rise of Skywalker was fingers down the worst Star Wars film. An absolute f***ing failure,” he added.