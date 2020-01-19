Seattle woman killed in Ouray County avalanche during guided climb

A Seattle lady on a guided climb was killed in an avalanche in Ouray County Saturday.

Van Le Little, 44, was killed round 10:30 a.m. when a bit of ice broke off a ledge above her and triggered an avalanche. She was caught within the slide of ice and snow and swept to the Uncompahgre River.

Little had been climbing with three others on the Dungeon Ice Climbing route, which is throughout the river from mile marker 89 on Freeway 550, based on an announcement from Glenn Boyd, Ouray County emergency supervisor.

She’d stepped off to the aspect of the climb to take photos of the opposite climbers when the avalanche occurred. Nobody else was harm within the incident.

