SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Britt Ekland, 77, snubs tribute to her ‘monster’ ex-husband Peter Sellers

He was a rare comedian genius, inspiring the likes of Eddie Murphy, Sacha Baron Cohen and Mike Myers.

So it’s becoming that Peter Sellers needs to be the topic of a BBC documentary marking the 40th anniversary of his loss of life this summer season.

However I can disclose that Britt Ekland, the girl who grew to become the second of Sellers’ 4 wives, sharing his life on the peak of his sensible profession, has refused to take part — regardless of the entreaties of Sellers’ grandson, Will.

‘She hasn’t contributed,’ Ekland’s spokesman confirms to me, including that Britt ‘explicitly informed Will Sellers she would not [be involved]’.

Peter Sellers (left) is pictured above with Britt Ekland (proper) who grew to become the second of Sellers’ 4 wives

Sellers (left in 1974) was married to Britt for 4 years, they’re pictured collectively proper on their marriage ceremony day in 1964

Will, the son of Sellers’ solely son, the late Michael Sellers, is presently in Los Angeles with documentary-maker John O’Rourke. Neither will touch upon Ekland’s choice, with O’Rourke explaining that his documentary will study how Sellers ‘may reside so many various lives’ regardless of dying two months wanting his 55th birthday.

Britt declines to elaborate on why she’s snubbed the landmark venture. However little doubt she nonetheless bears the scars from her four-year marriage to Sellers.

She was a 19-year-old aspiring actress from Sweden when he noticed her in a newspaper. Along with his marriage to Anne Howe — Will’s grandmother — in ruins, he invited Britt to his suite on the Dorchester and took her to the premiere of the primary Pink Panther movie by which he starred as Inspector Clouseau, under.

They married days later, with Britt captivated by his charisma. Solely then, she later mirrored, did she be taught that he was ‘a monster’. He shrieked at her when she was speaking to her mom on the phone in Swedish, demanding that she converse English — ‘though my mom could not’.

He additionally stamped on a Cartier watch he had given her ‘earlier than flushing it down the bathroom’, in addition to taking amyl nitrate earlier than making like to her — hopeful of experiencing ‘the final word orgasm’ however struggling a large coronary heart assault as a substitute.

Gizzi: I am again on the wagon after 1st eating regimen wobble

TV chef Gizzi Erskine may take pleasure in whipping up luxurious recipes for others, however she’ll now not be indulging in culinary delights after piling on the kilos in the course of the festive season.

‘After shedding two stone final yr, I put a stone and a bit again on. Anyway, I am again on the wagon,’ she declares.

The writer of Gizzi’s Wholesome Urge for food has created a listing of punishing ‘eating regimen guidelines’, which embody consuming not more than 1,500 energy a day, consuming solely between 12 and 7pm and chopping out booze, sugar and meat.

She provides: ‘I am not going to be made to really feel ashamed by those who suppose we simply must be glad in no matter physique we’re in, as a result of I’m essentially unhealthier than I used to be 4 years in the past.’

TV chef Gizzi Erskine (pictured above) mentioned she is unhealthier now than she was 4 years in the past

Break a leg… Sondheim misses theatre honour

The present cannot go on. American composer Stephen Sondheim has suffered a fall that has left him ‘quickly incapacitated’ at his residence in Connecticut.

The West Aspect Story lyricist was as a consequence of attend the official opening of the revamped Sondheim Theatre subsequent week on the newly refurbished area on Shaftesbury Avenue. The occasion has now been delayed, and is anticipated to go forward later this yr.

‘He tore a ligament which has significantly compromised his speedy mobility,’ says producer Sir Cameron Waterproof coat. ‘As a consequence, now we have needed to take the disappointing choice to postpone the official opening. It’s more likely to be a number of months earlier than Stephen shall be match sufficient to journey to England once more.’

Not less than Sondheim is maintaining his spirits up. ‘I might do almost something for Cameron. However to face aspect by aspect with him on a West Finish stage holding onto a stroller is just not one thing I’ll let him take pleasure in teasing me about.’

American composer Stephen Sondheim (pictured above) has suffered a fall that has left him ‘quickly incapacitated’ at his residence in Connecticut

Cunning reveals off his new main girl

Laurence Fox is having fun with an auspicious begin to the yr.

Simply months after admitting it took him ‘a few years’ to recover from his acrimonious divorce from actress Billie Piper, 37, in 2016, the Lewis star — who has two kids along with his ex-wife — loved a scorching date this week along with his glamorous new girlfriend.

I can reveal she is London-born clothier turned photographer Sara McKinnon, 39, whose father is Emmy Award-winning nature documentary producer Michael McKinnon.

Laurence, 41, who informed me he dabbled unsuccessfully in on-line courting final yr following his break up from radio DJ Lilah Parsons, 31, cosied as much as Sara on the London Version Resort in Fitzrovia. ‘It is very early days however Laurence has a superb feeling about her,’ says a pal.

‘He loved being single final yr however he now feels prepared for a relationship once more.’

Laurence Fox had beforehand dated Billie Piper (collectively proper) and is now courting Sara McKinnon (collectively left)

Fearful? Put on a bikini! Withnail’s fatherly tip

Withnail actor Richard E. Grant has some paternal recommendation for his solely daughter, Olivia, 31.

‘When my daughter will get anxious, I say to her the Nora Ephron quote: ‘Put on a bikini daily till you might be 34, as you might be by no means going to look that good once more.’

The Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? star, who took Olivia to the awards final yr, is a household man and has been married to Joan Washington, Olivia’s mum, for 34 years.

It’s not recognized if Grant senior has ever worn a bikini himself.

Richard E. Grant (left) mentioned when his daughter Olivia (proper) will get anxious, he tells her to put on a bikini

One of many highlights of Paul McKenna’s profession was hypnotising rock chameleon David Bowie.

‘I used to be informed he needed to fulfill me,’ Paul relates. ‘Anyway, I went to his home and there he was smoking within the kitchen.

There was one thing other-worldly about him. He could not assist however look cool.

‘He requested me to hypnotise him. He did go below after which went: ‘I had the strangest thought simply now.’ He simply sprung up and went: ‘Assume pink!’ I had no thought what that meant.’

One of many highlights of Paul McKenna’s profession was hypnotising rock chameleon David Bowie (pictured)

Labour management contender Emily Thornberry could select to not use her grand title however her prolonged household continues to build up gongs.

Simply six years after her Excessive Court docket choose husband Sir Christopher Nugee was made a knight — her married title is Girl Nugee — her Military officer brother-in-law Lieutenant Normal Richard Nugee has been awarded a CB (Companion of the Order of the Tub) within the New Yr’s honours.

Emily Thornberry (pictured above) could select to not use her grand title however her prolonged household continues to build up gongs

McFly bassist Dougie Poynter, who was inspired to take up performing by his ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding, admits it hasn’t been a easy transition.

Poynter, who stars in a brand new crime thriller The Host alongside Sir Derek Jacobi, says he repeatedly fluffed his traces within the presence of the stage and display star.

‘I tousled my traces the entire time,’ he tells me on the movie’s premiere at The Might Honest Resort London.

Nonetheless, the musician loved the expertise. ‘I used to be fairly gripped,’ Dougie provides. ‘I simply bought to take a seat there and react to what he was doing and he was so pure, so himself, and so gifted.’

Effectively, no less than he has mastered the artwork of talking like a luvvie.

Dougie Poynter’s ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding (pictured collectively above in Miami in 2015) is claimed to have inspired him to enter performing

Sports activities presenter John Inverdale thought of hanging up his microphone following the backlash after he mentioned Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli was ‘by no means going to be a looker’ on air.

‘I used to be very, very down, and though I used to be getting an enormous quantity of help from colleagues, there was a interval the place I believed I’d simply jack this in. I simply do not want this.

It was undoubtedly the bottom level of my skilled profession. I actually did suppose, ‘That is it. I am going to go away and do one thing else.’ However then, mercifully, the next week, the Open Championship was on.’

Benefit, Inverdale.