SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 30, has a very merry Christmas

He has held viewers spellbound since starring, aged 12, in Harry Potter And The Thinker’s Stone, incomes himself a fortune within the course of.

And Daniel Radcliffe has evidently misplaced none of his wizardry — in both inventive or monetary spheres.

For not solely will the 30-year-old shortly grace the large display screen as soon as extra as anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin in Escape From Pretoria however he has additionally simply posted one other bewitching set of figures, including greater than £four million to his private fortune.

Accounts filed at Corporations Home on Christmas Eve reveal that his firm, Gilmore Jacobs, is now price simply over £80 million, up from £76 million in 2018, after making a £four.2 million revenue previously monetary yr.

Neither Radcliffe nor any of his representatives was out there to remark however the actor, whose pay from the corporate will not be disclosed, can be the primary to acknowledge his debt to his dad and mom, Alan, 60, a literary agent who forsook his personal profession to nurture his son’s, and Marcia, 62, a casting agent.

The couple established Gilmore Jacobs again in 2000, earlier than Harry Potter first solid his worldwide spell.

His dad and mom are the one administrators, however have all the time made it plain the cash it generates — from investments and Daniel’s stellar profession — is for him alone.

Radcliffe now spends a lot of his time in New York with girlfriend Erin Darke, 35, whom he met once they starred collectively within the 2013 drama Kill Your Darlings.

However he betrays no signal of succumbing to delusions of movie star grandeur, emphasising as a substitute that his fortune offers him what different actors can solely dream of — inventive freedom.

‘I wish to begin directing in my 30s,’ he stated final yr, ‘and attempt to get a minimum of one movie made earlier than I flip 40.’ With a fortune estimated at practically £100 million, maybe he’ll produce it, too.

Remy’s an enormous hit for Missy

Let the bells ring out. The week earlier than Christmas, the Duke of Northumberland’s daughter Woman Melissa Percy, 32, quietly married her American fiance Remy Trafelet, whose child she is anticipating.

Woman Melissa Percy (left) quietly married her American fiance Remy Trafelet (centre proper)

Missy endured a public divorce from Princess Charlotte’s godfather Thomas van Straubenzee three years after a lavish marriage ceremony at her ancestral residence Alnwick Citadel and ran off to the U.S..

She now shares a townhouse in New York with the billionaire financier, who’s 17 years her senior. This time there was a easy ceremony in Georgia.

‘Remy is aware of I am in a cheerful place when he comes again from work and finds me cooking,’ Melissa declares.

Cry one other day, Mr Bond

Wisecracking James Bond was by no means one to be misplaced for phrases. Nevertheless, Daniel Craig, who’s to hold up his tuxedo as 007 after subsequent yr’s Bond movie No Time To Die, says he was overcome when he shot the final scene. ‘It was probably a little bit of an anti-climax,’ he says. ‘However truly, it was very emotional.

Daniel Craig attends the Omega Bond Watch Unveiling on December 04, 2019 in New York Metropolis

‘The entire crew got here spherical and gathered outdoors. Everyone was hugging one another. I attempted to make a speech, and could not get it out.’ That is no option to preserve the British find yourself.

Jemima Goldsmith Petersham Nurseries Covent Backyard launch, London, final yr

Room at Xmas ‘Inn’ for Jemima

It wasn’t the festive lunch heiress Jemima Goldsmith, 45, had organized however fortunately room was discovered at a London ‘inn’ for her household on Christmas Day.

Pictured within the modern Wolseley restaurant with Sulaiman, 23, and Kasim, 20, her sons from her marriage to Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan, movie producer Jemima shrugs as if to say: ‘The place else might we go?’ She stated on Instagram: ‘Not precisely what we had deliberate for Christmas Day however an enormous thanks to the Wolseley for becoming us in on the final minute and making it jolly.’

The restaurant provided a roast turkey dinner for £28.50 and Christmas pud for £eight.75.

Disharmony behind the mic at Radio three

His phrase portraits about nice composers have seen him garlanded with awards and secured him timeless devotion from innumerable followers.

However Donald Macleod, who has introduced Composer Of The Week on Radio three for the previous 20 years, is seemingly taken with no consideration by his employers on the BBC.

‘They haven’t any regard for folks like me,’ fulminates Macleod on social media. ‘Different colleagues handled a lot worse, however no response from administration to queries over contract raised in June.’

The BBC declines to remark. Which can little question irk Macleod all of the extra.

‘They’re a shame,’ he says.

Former Physician Who Colin Baker might do with a Tardis in actual life to journey again in time. He needs he might retrieve a few of his possessions which have been disposed of by his mom when he moved out of the household residence.

‘That included my teddy bear she thought she ‘may need given to a jumble sale’,’ he says. ‘I nonetheless dream of seeing my teddy in a store window someplace. I might know his bald patches and droopy eye immediately.’