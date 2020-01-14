SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Lord Attenborough’s son is in a tit-for-tat feud

He comes from a famously courteous household, however theatre producer Michael Attenborough (pictured) is in no temper to show the opposite cheek in his battle together with his neighbour, TV and radio presenter Jamie Theakston, writes SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE

He comes from a famously courteous household, however theatre producer Michael Attenborough is in no temper to show the opposite cheek in his battle together with his neighbour, TV and radio presenter Jamie Theakston.

Appalled by Theakston’s plans to construct a four-bedroom, £2.5 million home within the in depth again backyard of his dwelling in Chiswick, West London, Attenborough has, I can disclose, retaliated — by securing permission to enlarge his personal property.

Attenborough — 69-year-old son of the late movie legend Lord Attenborough and nephew of conservation guru Sir David — declines to debate this determination.

However plans submitted to his native council present that he and his second spouse, Karen, have been given the go-ahead so as to add a flat-roofed extension to the Victorian home the place they’ve lived for 30 years. It measures roughly 20ft by eight ft.

Two years in the past, Attenborough lamented how he had spent ‘two-and-a-half years fighting Jamie Theakston’s ambitions to become profitable’. These ambitions grew to become obvious quickly after Theakston paid £three.85 million for his home in 2010. He and his spouse Sophie then proposed to demolish its present extensions and change them with one thing bigger.

This was rejected, as had been their plans to construct a swimming pool and gymnasium on the finish of their backyard proper subsequent to the Attenboroughs.

Appalled by Theakston’s plans to construct a four-bedroom, £2.5 million home within the in depth again backyard of his dwelling in Chiswick, West London, Attenborough has, I can disclose, retaliated — by securing permission to enlarge his personal property, writes SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE

However then they got the inexperienced mild to construct the four-bedroom home within the backyard, regardless of howls of objection from locals stating that it was in a conservation space. Attenborough urged that he and Karen would promote up.

‘I’ve at all times contended that one of the crucial emotional phrases within the English language is the phrase “home”,’ he mirrored. ‘You put roots down. And now we have to wrench them out.’ However not, maybe, earlier than imitating his antagonist.

Theakston, 48, who can be director of two property firms, declines to remark.

Two years in the past, Attenborough lamented how he had spent ‘two-and-a-half years fighting Jamie Theakston’s ambitions to become profitable’, writes SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE. Pictured: Amanda Holden and Theakston

Name The Midwife star Jenny Agutter considers herself uneducated. ‘I lack a good education,’ says the previous youngster star. ‘I left school at 16 and as a result I don’t clarify myself very nicely. I’m all for locating different methods to teach myself, although, and I’ve actually used my creativeness.’

Information pioneer Baker left £100okay to spouse of 57 years BBC newsreader Richard Baker left an property of simply over £100,000 in his will. The presenter, who died aged 93 in 2018, launched the primary tv information broadcast in 1954, and later went on to entrance the Final Evening Of The Proms in addition to presenting radio information. Figures launched by the probate workplace in London present he left a web property of £102,787. It goes to his widow, Margaret, whom he married in 1961. That they had two sons, Andrew, a newspaper sports activities columnist, and TV government James. When Baker moved right into a retirement dwelling, he used to learn all of the newspapers and reduce out the attention-grabbing headlines, which he learn to different residents over supper.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Sir Christopher Hampton is counting his blessings not being within the operating for any Academy Awards this 12 months.

When Hampton received the Oscar in 1989 for Harmful Liaisons, he says: ‘It was not really a big deal . . . whereas, when I did [Ian McEwan’s] Atonement, which was getting on for 20 years later, in September we began the circuit. All of us needed to go and do a thousand interviews throughout America and eat dinners on the rubber rooster circuit. It was like a type of punishment, like going to jail, since you needed to do these early morning interviews in Cleveland, burbling out the identical outdated stuff . . . it was all an entire waste of time.’

Hampton provides when A Harmful Methodology — based mostly on his play The Speaking Treatment — was snubbed by the Oscars in 2012, the director David Cronenberg referred to as him and stated: ‘We haven’t acquired any nominations — isn’t that nice!’

That’s the spirit.

Sienna likes a person she will look as much as…

He could also be ten years her junior, however Sienna Miller’s artwork vendor boyfriend Lucas Zwirner reduce her right down to dimension when the pair went for a romantic stroll in New York this week.

The 5ft 4in actress went public with their relationship a 12 months in the past, after the couple had been launched by mutual associates.

Sienna, 38, who was beforehand engaged to Jude Legislation and, later, Tom Sturridge, with whom she has a seven-year-old daughter Marlowe, not too long ago admitted she was open to the thought of strolling down the aisle.

‘I think I would be open to getting married, yes,’ she stated.

He could also be ten years her junior, however Sienna Miller’s artwork vendor boyfriend Lucas Zwirner reduce her right down to dimension when the pair went for a romantic stroll in New York this week, writes SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE

He helped Donald Trump safe his first presidential election.

Nonetheless, former White Home strategist Steve Bannon is much less profitable relating to his personal turbulent home life. He has been married thrice and has no plans to marry once more. ‘Marriage is not something I aspire to, no,’ he tells Mace journal.

‘First off, I would not wish me upon any woman in the world. I’m a failure in marriage.’

Writer Naim Attallah proves himself a grasp interviewer in his new anthology, No Longer With Us II. Derek Hill, who painted Prince Charles, provided insights into the inheritor to the throne. ‘After I first painted him he was 19. He got here in a single morning trying very cross and I requested “Sir, what is it?” He stated, “I’ve just learned that the people who make damask linen have destroyed the wooden blocks used to make it with.” For a boy of 19 actually to thoughts about such a factor was, I believed, extraordinary.’

Sam who? How DJ Learn snubbed director Mendes Lauded for his newest movie 1917, Oscar-winner Sir Sam Mendes is considered one of our most celebrated administrators. However he has the excellence of being rejected by former Radio 1 DJ Mike Learn. The broadcaster says he turned down the prospect to have Mendes direct his musical, Younger Apollo, in 1989, dismissing him as too callow. ‘In my infinite knowledge, I stated: “No, no, I need someone who’s got a bit of experience,”’ Learn reveals. ‘It wasn’t humorous, it was tragic.’ The next 12 months, Mendes — left, with spouse Alison — was appointed inventive director of London’s Donmar Warehouse theatre.

Don’t anticipate Justin Hawkins of rockers The Darkness to show humility after being revealed because the performing chameleon in wacky ITV present

The Masked Singer.

‘The toughest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs. I’m not fond of recent music, so I needed to drive myself to assimilate inferior compositions,’ pronounces Hawkins, who sang Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours, successful a mere 34 years in the past.