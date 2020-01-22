SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Stephen Fry sees red and gives the Baftas a carpeting! 

By Sebastian Shakespeare for the Every day Mail

Printed: 19:10 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:29 EST, 21 January 2020

It’s time to roll up the crimson carpet on the Bafta awards subsequent month? Stephen Fry, who hosted the movie jamboree for 12 years till 2017, suggests that every one the eye lavished on the arrival of visitors is overshadowing the precise awards ceremony.

‘The phenomenon of the arrivals and interviews on the red carpet began to grow and grow every year until it threatened to be more important than the ceremony itself,’ Fry says.

‘That ingredient ended up having its personal producer and presenters masking movie star and trend.

‘After I requested the director, “How long is the carpet?”, she replied, with out pondering, “Oh, it’s about 50 minutes this year”.’

Stephen Fry, pictured, hosted the Baftas for 12 years till 2017 and has seen how the period of time dedicated to celebrities arriving on the crimson carpet has elevated dramatically

Stars slowly make their approach down the crimson carpet, typically stopping for interviews to debate the garments they’re sporting

In keeping with Fry, when he requested the director in regards to the size of this yr’s carpet, the comic stated they replied ‘about 50 minutes’

In case you haven’t had your fill of Harry and Meghan, how a few three-course meal of their honour?

M restaurant within the Metropolis of London is providing a £65-a- head Megxit ‘menu without judgment’, specialising in British and Canadian delicacies, to mark their transfer overseas.

It features a starter of Canadian crab, a selection of sirloin steak and a pear, rhubarb and ginger crumble for dessert.

That’s one little bit of Megxit that isn’t half-baked.

Solo Donna clocks up some air miles within the sunshine

Life’s a seashore for actress Donna Air. Following a tumultuous 2019, during which she cut up from her live-in boyfriend, property developer Ben Carrington, the 40-year-old has began this yr off with a vacation within the Maldives.

The mom of 1, who’s quickly to star within the second collection of authorized drama The Cut up, stayed at a five-star resort the place she loved margaritas, meditation and scuba diving — a well timed reminder to Donna, who as soon as dated the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, that there are a lot extra fish within the sea.

Donna Air, pictured on the seashore in The Maldives, will quickly star within the second season of the authorized drama The Cut up

The perils of getting a trend present in mid-winter! Gigi Hadid, 24, did not exude her customary poise and glamour as she waited for her activate the catwalk in Paris.

Placing on a spectacle of a unique form, she wrapped up in a gold foil blanket to maintain the chilliness out — not a glance that may seemingly catch on — earlier than hitting the runway.

Mannequin Gigi Hadid, centre, seemed lower than glamourous standing sporting a foil blanket awaiting her activate a Paris catwalk earlier this week

Enjoying a princess is Helena’s cup of tea

Members of the Royal Household have had little trigger to smile of late.

However life is evidently extra agreeable for Helena Bonham Carter, who’s in Winchester filming The Crown, during which she performs Princess Margaret. Yesterday noticed a re-enactment of probably the most sombre chapters in latest royal historical past: the funeral of Lord Mountbatten.

That didn’t stop a smile stealing throughout Helena’s face as she relaxed with a cup of tea between takes.

Helena Bonham Carter was photographed throughout a break in filming for The Crown the place she is enjoying Princess Margaret

She might current TV’s Greatest Residence Cook dinner alongside Mary Berry, however Claudia Winkleman is not any home goddess. ‘I can’t make pastry so Mary determined to show me — fairly a number of occasions. It didn’t work so I simply purchase it.’ Is she actually the precise girl for the job?