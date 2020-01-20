SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: The vital clue about how the Queen Mother would have seen Megxit 

It is most likely for the most effective that Prince Harry’s great-grandmother shouldn’t be round to witness his ‘abdication’ from royal duties.

Video footage of the Queen Mom has been launched during which she might be heard expressing her hope that Harry and Prince William would ‘put their nation first, no matter occurs’, including: ‘I am certain they have been introduced up like that.’

The video has been shared on-line by royal pal Basia Briggs, who was current when the Queen Mom made the remarks at her London residence, Clarence Home.

Video footage of the Queen Mom has been launched during which she might be heard expressing her hope that Harry and Prince William would ‘put their nation first, no matter occurs’

‘It is a historic gem of a video that I discovered in my cabinet underneath the steps,’ Basia says.

The Queen Mom’s life was dominated by the Abdication disaster of 1936, when her husband Bertie needed to take the throne as George VI after his brother, Edward VIII, left the nation along with his American divorcee spouse, Wallis Simpson.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry are pictured with the Queen Mom celebrating her 101st birthday in 2001. The video (seen within the first image) has been shared on-line by royal pal Basia Briggs

Girl Kitty and Pixie discover a Lott to speak about…

Princess Diana’s niece Girl Kitty Spencer and pop singer Pixie Lott bonded over greater than only a love of vogue once they sat subsequent to one another on the Schiaparelli present in Paris

The duo, who wore the Italian vogue label, are each planning their forthcoming nuptials.

Nonetheless, Girl Kitty (above left) appears a bit extra eager on matrimony than her pal.

Girl Kitty, 29, is newly engaged to South African businessman Michael Lewis — who, at 60, is 5 years older than her father, Earl Spencer.

She has been seen sporting a stunning diamond ring believed to be price as much as £300,000.

The Voice Children decide Pixie, 29, bought engaged to her boyfriend, M&S mannequin Oliver Cheshire, 31, in 2016 — although their nuptials hold being pushed again.

‘We’re not in any rush,’ Oliver tells me. ‘We’ll get married after we are prepared.’

Thick Of It author Armando Iannucci says the Basic Election marketing campaign was extra unbelievable than something he may need conceived for his political TV satire.

‘I might positively have rejected Johnson hiding in a fridge,’ he says, earlier than recalling the second the Prime Minister took a reporter’s cell on stay TV.

‘And pocketing somebody’s cellphone? That is simply weird — like an improvised take we would have thrown out as too bloody ridiculous.’

Lord Heseltine feared that his political profession was over earlier than it had begun when he interviewed Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1961 for a males’s journal he had acquired, About City.

‘I keep in mind our photographer Terry Donovan telling him the place and methods to stand — he wasn’t going to be pushed round by a chief minister — and I bought embarrassed,’ says the Tory peer.

‘Abruptly Macmillan walked out of the room and I believed: ‘That is it — there goes my profession!’

‘However finally he got here again. ‘I needed to make sure that Girl Dorothy [his wife] was correctly dressed earlier than I confirmed you round,’ was his rationalization.’

Mannequin Alexa Chung posed in entrance of a reproduction of Rodin’s The Kiss and described the spectacle as a ‘throuple’

Mannequin Alexa Chung thought nothing of the 12-year age hole when she began courting her youthful boyfriend, chocolate inheritor Orson Fry, 23.

Now she jokes she’s dabbling in polyamory.

After attending the Dior vogue present in Paris on the weekend, she posed in entrance of a reproduction of Rodin’s The Kiss (pictured proper) and described the spectacle as a ‘throuple’.

It comes shortly after she eschewed a standard view of romance.

‘I do not subscribe to the truth that you want one man to be joyful: I believe it is a actually cr***y, anti-feminist sentiment,’ she mentioned.

‘I might by no means low cost the concept I may have a relationship with a girl sooner or later.’

Strictly finalist Emma Barton will likely be swerving sure delicacies north of the border in the course of the present’s stay tour.

‘Prior to now, I’ve had battered haggis and battered Mars bar, however I will not be consuming these this time, surrounded by all of those stunning dancing women,’ says the EastEnders star.

Monty Python star and film-maker Terry Gilliam has two unfulfilled ambitions. ‘Are there issues I want I had carried out? I nonetheless have not hang-glided and I’ve not taken LSD.’

At the least he continues to look on the intense facet of life. ‘When I’ve a foul day, I do not cheer myself up. I say: ‘Sink, and there’s nowhere else to go however up.’ I’m an old style manic depressive. My spouse has to place up with it and she or he is aware of the reality about who I’m.

‘On my headstone it is going to say ‘He made Brazil’. However I do not need that. I would like, ‘He giggled in awe’ on it.’

The 28-year-old daughter of Sir Mick and Jerry Corridor dressed as Emma Bunton — aka Child Spice — in a pink skirt and matching high and trademark platform footwear

She would be the daughter of a Rolling Stone, however mannequin Georgia Might Jagger prefers to decorate up as a member of a 1990s pop band.

The 28-year-old daughter of Sir Mick and Jerry Corridor revelled in her childhood love of the Spice Ladies on the weekend when she dressed as Emma Bunton — aka Child Spice — in a pink skirt and matching high and trademark platform footwear.

‘I used to be obsessive about the Spice Ladies. I made my dad take me to the Spice World film premiere,’ she mentioned.

‘I introduced my stuffed canine Spot and I made my dad maintain it as a result of I used to be like eight and there is all these 12-year-old women sporting brief shorts — I’ve to be cool.’

I am certain Mick was over the moon…