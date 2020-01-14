SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Viscountess Weymouth sends Longleat team to Australia to help save koalas

Viscountess Emma Weymouth is pictured with a koala, above. Longleat has despatched two specialist keepers Down Beneath to assist with the wildlife rescue operation

Viscountess Weymouth gained over Strictly Come Dancing viewers together with her tireless efforts to excellent her tango.

Now, she is channelling her vitality into attempting to save lots of animals caught up within the devastating bushfires throughout Australia.

Emma’s husband, Viscount Weymouth, runs his household’s 9,000-acre property in Wiltshire, Longleat, whose Wildlife and Safari Park is the one zoological assortment in Europe to take care of southern koalas.

With the encouragement of Emma (pictured) and her husband, Ceawlin, Longleat has despatched two specialist keepers Down Beneath to assist with the wildlife rescue operation. They’ve expertise of working with koalas and wombats.

‘It has been onerous emotionally watching our associates and colleagues on the market shedding animals,’ stated Longleat’s Head of Animal Journey, Graeme Dick, earlier than he set off.

‘We’ve been in common contact with our colleagues all through this devastating pure catastrophe and have been watching with horror because the true extent of the harm and loss has develop into clear.

‘The Australian authorities estimate that 30 per cent of the koala inhabitants has been worn out already.’

Longleat has a long-term partnership with the South Australia Authorities and Cleland Wildlife Park, within the Adelaide Hills, to help analysis and conservation programmes for wild koalas.

Viscountess Weymouth gained over Strictly Come Dancing viewers together with her tireless efforts to excellent her tango. Now, she is channelling her vitality into attempting to save lots of animals caught up within the devastating bushfires throughout Australia

‘Though we’re under no circumstances consultants in bushfires and burns victims, we learn about koalas and we all know concerning the feeding and what a koala wants,’ says Dick.

The crew was flown out freed from cost by Singapore Airways. Along with sensible assist and help with the rescue programme, the crew took a Longleat donation of $25,000 Australian [£13,000] to assist fund work being undertaken by three native rescue teams.

It has been estimated that near 500 million animals have been killed within the New South Wales bushfires alone since September.

Emma, who’s about to begin the Strictly theatre tour, was delighted when Longleat opened a brand new attraction known as Koala Creek final 12 months. It is a pioneering conservation venture aimed toward defending the survival of the species.

A kiss for the actually glowing Girl Kitty

When the Every day Mail Diary lately disclosed that Girl Kitty Spencer had received engaged to a style tycoon practically 32 years her senior, the couple declined to remark.

There was, nevertheless, no mistaking the large sparkler on her ring finger because the society mannequin loved a day trip together with her South Africa-born fiance, Michael Lewis, in Cape City on the weekend.

Princess Diana’s 29-year-old niece flashed the emerald-cut band (inset), price round £150,000, as she kissed Lewis, who has a reputed fortune of £80 million.

He turns 61 later this month and has three grownup youngsters together with his ex-wife, Leola, who signed a prenuptial settlement. It isn’t but recognized if Girl Kitty will do the identical.

Lewis is 5 years older than Girl Kitty’s father, Earl Spencer.

The society mannequin loved a day trip together with her South Africa-born fiance, Michael Lewis, in Cape City on the weekend

When the Every day Mail Diary lately disclosed that Girl Kitty Spencer had received engaged to a style tycoon practically 32 years her senior, the couple declined to remark. There was, nevertheless, no mistaking the large sparkler on her ring finger, seen proper

Cora Corre hasn’t modelled for the punk designer since 2014 — the 12 months earlier than turning down a first-rate spot in her style present

Cora’s again for Granny Viv

Dame Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corre hasn’t modelled for the punk designer since 2014 — the 12 months earlier than turning down a first-rate spot in her style present.

Regardless of admitting on the time she was ‘upset’ in Cora for going snowboarding together with her mom as a substitute, Dame Vivienne has proved there are not any onerous emotions by selecting the 22-year-old to mannequin her bespoke crimson gown on the quilt of Nation & Townhouse journal’s new ‘Nice British Manufacturers’ problem.

When the daughter of Agent Provocateur co-founders Joe Corre and Serena Rees first snubbed her grandmother, Dame Vivienne stated: ‘I believe she is losing her alternative. She ought to use me.’

Nationwide treasure Sir David Attenborough made no pretence of being an artwork knowledgeable when he opened a brand new exhibition of artist J.M.W. Turner’s oil sketches at Turner’s Home museum in Twickenham.

On being requested about ‘the relevance of Turner’s work in the present day’, the modest 93-year-old broadcaster and wildlife knowledgeable chuckled: ‘I am afraid I am not an authority on the matter, however if you wish to know extra about bunny rabbits I am your man.’

Joanna Lumley could also be perennially completely fabulous however she hates the sight of herself on display.

She says: ‘Even now in entrance of the digicam, you suppose: ‘Why am I doing this?’ And so they say: ‘Would you prefer to see the rushes?’ ‘No, do not present me!’

‘Various movies I am in, I by no means go and see them for concern of trying up on the display and seeing your self, normally performing very badly.’ Too modest, certainly.

We Want To Speak About Kevin creator Lionel Shriver claims books must be made extra readable with the intention to compete with in the present day’s tv exhibits.

‘It is a lot simpler to sit down in entrance of the TV that, at this stage within the sport, it is most likely a good suggestion to make studying as simple as potential,’ she declares.

‘I am not massive on obfuscation. I’ve develop into very impatient with fiction that makes the reader’s life tough.’

I hear BBC presenter Tess Daly has seen the worth of the enterprise she runs together with her husband Vernon Kay shoot as much as greater than £800,000 final 12 months

Keeeeep incomes, Tess

Strictly coining it in! I hear BBC presenter Tess Daly has seen the worth of the enterprise she runs together with her husband Vernon Kay shoot as much as greater than £800,000 final 12 months.

It meant the tv duo have been in a position to pay themselves £180,000 between them — up from simply £40,000 the 12 months earlier than — in dividend funds.

That is separate from her Strictly Come Dancing pay of £150,000 per collection, and her different BBC work.

The figures are detailed in newly printed accounts for the broadcasting firm she and Kay co-own, 21 TV Ltd.

Tess closed her personal enterprise, Sugarstep Productions, practically 4 years in the past, having fun with a £2.2 millon pay-out within the course of, because the BBC clamped down on paying stars by means of personal corporations.

The Crown star Victoria Hamilton performs chief of employees to Robert Carlyle’s Tory PM in Sky’s new drama, Cobra.

Is her steely strategist based mostly on anybody we all know?

‘She’s the anti-Dominic Cummings,’ says Victoria. Cobra has the within monitor on Westminster machinations, she says.

‘Whenever you see that group collectively within the Cupboard, the hatred between people who find themselves sitting across the similar desk, apparently representing the identical authorities line, is astonishing.’

Perish the thought!

Hunk Chatto in oarsome journey

Arthur Chatto, 20, is to row around the coast of Britain in a four-man crew in June to boost funds for Simply One Ocean

Princess Margaret’s hunky grandson Arthur Chatto, 20, is to row around the coast of Britain in a four-man crew in June to boost funds for Simply One Ocean, a charity dedicated to clearing up our seas.

‘We will probably be rowing two hours on, two hours off, 24 hours a day, for about 30 days,’ says Girl Sarah Chatto’s son, a third-year geography pupil at Edinburgh College.

Perils of the voyage embrace storms, capsizing, weight reduction, dehydration and sleep deprivation as they navigate 2,000 miles of open water.

‘Previous occasions have seen only a 25 per cent success fee, with solely 4 boats ever finishing the problem,’ he provides.

‘That is how onerous that is.’