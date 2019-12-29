Second case against Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Farah Khan for hurting Christian sentiments

Bharti Singh, Raveena TandonTwitter

The Punjab Police registered a second case towards actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comic Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting non secular sentiments of the Christian neighborhood on a TV present.

The newest case was registered in Ferozepur cantonment on Saturday. Earlier, it was registered in Ajnala city in Amritsar district.

Peaceable protests have been continued in a number of components of Punjab towards them regardless of Raveena searching for an apology, in the event that they damage somebody’s emotions.

“I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt,” Raveena Tandon tweeted.

The case was registered on the grievance of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Entrance, in Punjab’s Ajnala city.

He alleged that non secular sentiments of the Christians have been damage, when the celebrities trivialised the phrase “Hallelujah”, whereas attempting to pronounce it.

“Hallelujah” is a Hebrew phrase which means “Praise ye, Yah”, referring to the Lord.

The case was registered beneath Part 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, supposed to outrage non secular emotions of any class by insulting its faith or non secular beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered on the grievance alongside the video footage of the programme.