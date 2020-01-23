Second Chinese City On Lockdown Over Virus: Official

The station in Huanggang, 70 kilometres from Wuhan, can be suspended till additional discover from midnight

Beijing:

A second central Chinese language metropolis is being placed on lockdown to assist management the unfold of a virus epidemic that broke out in neighbouring Wuhan, authorities mentioned Thursday.

The prepare station in Huanggang, which has a inhabitants of seven.5 million and is 70 kilometres from Wuhan, can be suspended till additional discover from midnight — all automobiles can be checked, and bars and cinemas can be closed, mentioned metropolis authorities.

The railway station in a 3rd close by metropolis, Ezhou, which has a inhabitants of over a million, may also shut from tonight, although no different measures have been introduced.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)