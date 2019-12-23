Second DLC pack now available for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Nintendo has despatched out a pleasant reminder on Twitter that the second pack of downloadable content material is prepared and obtainable as we speak for Marvel Final Alliance three. The brand new DLC focuses on the X-Males, with 4 of them becoming a member of the fray, There’s additionally the model new Hazard Room mode so that you can indulge your self in. It’s obtainable proper now on the Nintendo Change eShop for $19.99.



Pack 2 – X-Males: Rise of the Phoenix

Out there Dec. 23

Darkish Phoenix, the infinitely highly effective cosmic entity from one of many X-Males’s biggest sagas, unleashes an period of fiery destruction! 4 extra X-Males be part of the alliance with this DLC pack: Phoenix, Gambit, Iceman, and Cable. Plus, face-off in opposition to pals within the newly added Hazard Room mode! As much as 4 gamers will compete to see who can take down enemies whereas being barraged by buffs and debuffs.

