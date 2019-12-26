A second Kevin Spacey accuser has died, in the future after the Home of Playing cards alum launched a terrifying Christmas Eve message about killing [people] “with kindness.”

In keeping with reviews, Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal household, died by obvious suicide on Wednesday. His supervisor, Geir Hakonsund, mentioned in an electronic mail to AFP:

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today.”

The profitable Danish creator was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 till 2017; they share three daughters collectively. The Royal Home of Norway mentioned in an announcement:

“Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us.”

Again in December 2017, the 44-year-old accused Spacey of touching him “right on the balls” beneath a dinner desk on the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize live performance. The actor by no means responded to Ari’s allegations.

Surprisingly sufficient, this marks the second loss of life of a Spacey accuser. In October, a person suing the Golden Globe winner over an alleged sexual assault, utilizing the pseudonym Joe Doe, died in the course of his lawsuit.

Joe Doe, an nameless therapeutic massage therapist, claimed that in October 2016, he was assaulted by the actor throughout a therapeutic massage at his non-public residence in Malibu. The person alleged Spacey grabbed his hand and compelled him to grope the star’s genitals and made a proposal for oral intercourse.

Doe claimed he in the end grabbed his therapeutic massage desk and left after refusing the actor’s alleged advances. He sued searching for unspecified damages, accusing Spacey of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional misery and false imprisonment. Spacey denied all of the allegations.

This second loss of life comes after the star launched one other Christmas video during which he creepily unveiled a brand new mantra, saying into the digicam:

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Whereas the timing with Spacey’s video and Ari’s obvious suicide is admittedly fairly sus, we must always notice that the creator’s final revealed e-book, Inferno, detailed his wrestle with psychological well being points.

Nonetheless… wow.

Our hearts exit to Ari’s family members at this devastating time.

