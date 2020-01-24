News

Second multiplayer test for Mario Kart Tour now running for all players

January 24, 2020
The second multiplayer take a look at for Mario Kart Tour is now working till January 28 at 9:59 p.m. PT. All gamers can take part this time round, and you’ll even race in opposition to close by customers utilizing your machine’s location information. To race your pals within the cell recreation, faucet Menu after which Multiplayer. For a abstract, notes and different particulars relating to this multiplayer take a look at, be sure you try the official Mario Kart Tour web site.

