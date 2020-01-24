Second multiplayer test for Mario Kart Tour now running for all players

The second multiplayer check for Mario Kart Tour is now working till January 28 at 9:59 p.m. PT. All gamers can take part this time round, and you’ll even race towards close by customers utilizing your gadget’s location knowledge. To race your pals within the cell sport, faucet Menu after which Multiplayer. For a abstract, notes and different particulars concerning this multiplayer check, make sure you try the official Mario Kart Tour web site.

