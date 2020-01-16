Second patient DIES of mystery virus in China amid growing fears the lethal outbreak may spread

By Vanessa Chalmers Well being Reporter For Mailonline

A second particular person has died from the thriller virus in China amid fears the deadly outbreak might unfold globally, officers have mentioned.

The 69-year-old man died within the early hours of January 15 at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan metropolis, the place 41 sufferers have fallen in poor health since December.

Officers at Wuhan Municipal Well being Fee mentioned the person was admitted to hospital on December 31 with signs of the virus.

His well being deteriorated on January four earlier than he died.

The information comes after Japan confirmed the primary case of the novel virus yesterday, a improvement which has been described as ‘regarding’.

It’s believed the person, who originates from the Kanagawa prefecture had just lately been to the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

The virus has by no means been seen earlier than and has not but been named. Officers have described it as being ‘novel’.