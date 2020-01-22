News

Second retailer lists Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition with May release date

January 22, 2020
We’re nonetheless ready for Nintendo to disclose after we can get our arms on Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Version. One retailer just lately listed the sport with a 29th Could launch date and now a second retailer, Swedish web site, spelbutiken.se has the large JRPG with the exact same date. Now all we’ve got to do is look ahead to affirmation from Nintendo.

