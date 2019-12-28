December 28, 2019 | 2:35am

A Thai navy SEAL who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave final yr has died of a blood an infection brought on by the dangerous operation.

Petty officer 1st Class Bayroot Pakbara is the second Thai navy diver to lose his life in saving the boys and coach; the primary died after operating out of his personal oxygen as he was putting tanks all through the cave complicated forward of the rescue.

The Related Press reported that Pakbara had been handled on and off for the reason that July, 2018 rescue.

He was buried Friday, the AP reported, citing protection within the Bangkok Publish each day.

Native media quoted his mom saying her son had been out and in of the hospital for the reason that cave rescue.

The cave-in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non-Nationwide Park reopened to guests final month for the primary time for the reason that boys, members of the Wild Boars soccer membership, grew to become trapped.