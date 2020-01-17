Secret emails expose the tricks by Betway to help its ‘top losers’ stay gambling

A significant bookmaker ‘groomed’ playing addicts by bombarding them with private messages and showering them with money bonuses, secret paperwork reveal.

Betway – which sponsors West Ham FC, the Grand Nationwide and Check cricket – ruthlessly focused its ‘top losers’ to lure them into betting thousands and thousands of kilos they might not afford to lose.

Private ‘VIP managers’ befriended addicts and engaged in chatty dialog by way of emails and messages. The emails reveal how they poured ‘bonus’ cash into their accounts – even when the gamblers had been brazenly admitting they had been shedding cash.

Ben Jones (pictured along with his spouse Rebecca), has been jailed for stealing £370,000 from his employer to fund his behavior

Bonuses had been paid on gamers’ birthdays and hours upfront of one-off promotions. The agency additionally handled high-rollers to all-expenses-paid journeys to sporting occasions together with the Champions League, FA Cup, Cheltenham races, and incentives to wager included doable journeys to Las Vegas.

The astonishing particulars of how betting companies lure in shoppers and hold them hooked are uncovered in secret paperwork obtained by the Each day Mail that reveal the unvarnished reality about controversial VIP betting schemes. Two males who had been hooked on playing used ‘subject access request’ information safety legal guidelines to acquire particulars of their dealings with Betway.

One, Ben Jones, has been jailed for stealing £370,000 from his employer to fund his behavior. Final night time, Betway admitted paying compensation to the corporate after Jones was jailed for 3 years in November – a tacit admission that the playing big’s dealings with Jones contributed to his criminality.

The key emails confirmed how Betway ‘VIP Supervisor’ Simon Kent supplied money bonuses to Jones even after he admitted he was on the ‘worst losing streak I’ve ever had’

In one other electronic mail, Jones tells Mr Kent he was ‘giving up’ on playing after struggling too many losses. In response, Mr Kent merely says he’ll ‘have a look at your account and get some bonus added after a break’.

The disturbing revelations come after the Mail uncovered how FA Cup video games had been being streamed dwell on betting web sites to followers who opened an account. Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has backed calls for for betting companies to instantly finish ‘shameful’ incentives that lure punters right into a ‘vicious cycle’.

Final Wednesday, NHS psychological well being chief Claire Murdoch wrote to all main playing corporations saying the well being service ought to not be anticipated to ‘put out the fires’ they begin.

Betway turns over £282 million a yr and relies within the offshore tax haven of Malta. Extremely, its proprietor is unknown and it operates behind a shadowy internet of off-shore corporations.

Its techniques are revealed in hundreds of pages of paperwork detailing all of the bets, monetary transactions and emails from the 2 males’s accounts.

Within the case of Jones, 30, from Nottingham, Betway employees failed to identify that he was utilizing as much as £30,000 a month of cash stolen from his employer. Workers handed him £39,000 in bonuses between September 2016 and November 2018 to entice the previous public schoolboy to maintain betting.

The married father-of-two was lastly caught by his boss in 2018 and was jailed for 3 years for the £370,000 fraud at Nottingham Crown Courtroom.

In a second case, paperwork present father from the north-west of England was handed £865,000 in money bonuses between October 2015 and December 2017 to maintain him betting. He claims he was playing utilizing household cash that was not his to spend.

Betway did ship ‘responsible gambling’ emails which laid out methods punters may search to manage their betting and each males lied to the agency about their habits. However these messages had been outweighed by far by the variety of messages encouraging them to wager.

Labour MP Carolyn Harris, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on playing hurt, stated: ‘It is outrageous that Betway is offering huge inducements to people to gamble when they clearly are in no position to do so. The Gambling Commission must look into this.’ The Playing Fee declined to touch upon Jones’s case.

Betway stated: ‘As a accountable licensed operator we take these allegations extraordinarily critically.

‘Within the case of Ben Jones, who was jailed for stealing funds from his former employer, now we have already reached a settlement settlement with the sufferer of his crime to compensate them for his or her loss. Betway would by no means search, nor does it want, to revenue from any illicit and misappropriated funds wagered on its web site.’

‘Betting big let my husband gamble his method to jail’: How chatty emails, banter and money presents from a Betway ‘VIP manager’ led addicted father-of-two, 30, to stake £1m as he stole from his employer earlier than being jailed for 3 years

The e-mail Ben Jones acquired at eight.40am on September 2, 2016, was pleasant. ‘Hi Ben, my name is Simon and I would like to introduce myself as your personal host from now on… Can I ask if you follow any sports or teams in particular?’

Simon Kent, ‘VIP Manager’ at playing big Betway, had each motive to sound chummy. He was inviting married father-of-two Jones, 30, to affix an unique however perilous membership: Betway’s largest losers, the place high-spending gamblers are plied with free sports activities tickets, ‘bonus’ cash and ‘special gifts’ to maintain them hooked.

The cynical electronic mail – simply one in all many techniques deployed by the web betting big to entice gamblers – went on: ‘I’m writing to let that you’ve got achieved VIP standing with us right here at Betway… you’re entitled to those unique advantages: Your personal VIP Government Host… particular presents tailor-made to your personal private pursuits and tastes, unique VIP occasions and tickets… I can organize to take you to some occasions within the close to future!’

It sounded too good to be true. And for Jones, it was. Inside per week, the primary £300 money bonus had landed in his account to encourage him to wager – a sizeable sum for a cake wholesaler incomes £35,000 a yr.

By Could the next yr, Betway was pouring as much as £1,000 per week into Jones’s account, a flood of free cash that peaked at £three,000-a-go in November 2017, at the same time as the previous public schoolboy complained to the corporate of his ‘worst losing streak ever’.

What Betway didn’t know was that when Jones signed up, he was already an issue gambler, who claims his behavior might be traced again to a 2p horse racing recreation he performed in a seaside arcade on a household vacation to Bridlington, within the East Driving of Yorkshire.

Over the 2 years that adopted his elevation to a Betway ‘VIP’ gambler, Jones wager an astonishing £1.1 million and misplaced about £280,000. Amid a dizzying deluge of bonuses, free tickets and ‘matey’ exchanges with VIP supervisor Mr Kent, he used financial savings, payday loans and bank cards to feed his behavior.

And when the funds ran dry, he stole tons of of hundreds from his employer to maintain betting.

His refined fraud began in Could 2015, with the theft of £5,000 a month from his employer, Britain’s largest cake decorator. However as his playing dependancy deepened, he stole £30,000 a month to fund his Betway account.

Betway additionally sponsors England take a look at matches (pictured). Whereas Jones is undeniably responsible of a criminal offense, it’s equally simple that the encouragements he acquired outweighed the checks on accountable playing.

In November final yr, Jones was lastly jailed for 3 years for the theft, after the court docket heard he was within the grip of an dependancy so extreme it was categorised as a ‘psychiatric disorder’.

Now, for the primary time, the Mail can reveal the troubling reality about how Betway enabled his behavior.

A slew of paperwork reveals in chilling element how the offshore betting big, which turned over £282 million final yr and sponsors West Ham FC, the Grand Nationwide and the England cricket group’s present sequence in South Africa, even handed Jones a £300 bonus to maintain betting after he had ‘self-excluded’ himself by way of a nationwide anti-addiction scheme, Gamstop, to attempt to get a grip on his behavior.

The distressing particulars are revealed because of a ‘subject access request’, made by Jones with the help of his spouse Rebecca as they attempt to piece collectively what went fallacious along with his life.

His complete betting historical past with Betway, tons of of chatty messages despatched by ‘VIP host’ Mr Kent and the failure of Betway to identify pink flags in his checking account are all revealed underneath Freedom of Data legal guidelines that require an organization to ship data they maintain on a person if requested.

Now compelled to dwell along with her father in Nottingham, Mrs Jones, a 29-year-old midwife who’s caring for the couple’s two daughters, aged eight and one, advised the Mail: ‘Betway fed his addiction with these awful VIP schemes. I have a duty of care in my own job – how can Betway’s bosses sleep at night time realizing what they’ve carried out?’

Jones was educated at £13,000-a-year Queen Ethelburga’s School in York. From there the straight-A pupil studied psychology at Bangor College, however stayed in his room for hours at a time to wager on roulette. By age 21, he had a playing downside.

He left college and finally joined Cake Adorning Co as a wholesaler. All through this era – and in secret from new spouse Rebecca – he gambled comparatively small quantities. In August 2016, he opened an account with Betway to wager on cricket and soccer.

Only a month later he acquired Mr Kent’s congratulatory electronic mail inviting him to change into a VIP. The next month, Jones acquired an electronic mail from Mr Kent to mark his 27th birthday: ‘Hi Ben, Happy Birthday from me and everyone else at Betway! Do you have much planned to celebrate? I’ve added a bonus to your account as a present from me.’ And £500 landed in his account.

And so it continued, with Mr Kent repeatedly contacting Jones with banter about his favorite sport or to ask what he and his household had been as much as. ‘Hi Ben, I hope you had a good weekend? Don’t fancy England in any respect right this moment, assume it may very well be over by tea! Simply wished to see when you had been about on September 2nd as we probably have some hospitality for the T20 finals day at Edgbaston when you fancy it?,’ Mr Kent wrote in July 2017.

Jones didn’t attend the occasion, however the persistent ‘VIP’ consideration being lavished on him was clearly price it for Betway – he deposited £14,000 in someday alone that month, greater than a 3rd of his annual wage.

On July 24, he deposited £9,850 after logging on to play at eight.40 within the morning. In more and more private conversations, Mr Kent would replace Jones on his personal life, saying in a single message he was ‘fighting with the jet lag’ after a vacation in Canada.

By Could 2018, Jones was displaying indicators of economic pressure. ‘Do you have a magic wand with you to help predict any of the results,’ he requested in a message in January 2018. ‘Literally everything I touch loses at the moment. Worst losing streak I’ve had most likely ever.’

Mr Kent replied: ‘I wish I did. If you want to take a break I can action that. But maybe try a bit of cricket or something. There’s loads of that happening. I’ve added a little bit of bonus on for you, hopefully will carry you some luck!’

Betway did ship Jones an automatic electronic mail with ‘bet the responsible way’ within the topic line on not less than six events, and in a single case adopted this up with a cellphone name, his betting document exhibits.

‘Hi Ben, enjoying our site?’ The emails learn. ‘We always say that gambling should be fun. And one way to make sure it stays that way is to never spend more money than you can afford to lose.’

However the emails – corresponding to they had been – had no impression.

Jones continued to lose cash at a fee of as much as £30,000 a month till July 2018, when his rugby membership caught him stealing.

In consequence, his spouse and father learnt about his dependancy. Jones drove to B&Q with a plan to purchase supplies to finish his life. Satisfied to not by his spouse, he lastly sought assist from Gamblers Nameless.

He formally excluded himself from all betting web sites together with Betway on July 21, 2018, utilizing the nationwide Gamstop service designed to assist addicts block themselves.

But, astonishingly, on August eight he was handed one other £300 money bonus. Betway even continued to textual content him with affords of free bets: ‘Your latest £5 free bet is ready @Betway. Use it before midday on Monday,’ learn one message acquired at eight.05am on August 11.

Information present the bonuses quickly began up once more, with deposits of ‘goodwill’ of £250 on October 15, £500 two days later and one other £500 two days after that. Jones’s betting turned so frenzied that on October 25, 2018, it ‘triggered’ an inside warning, and this time VIP supervisor Mr Kent despatched a blunt electronic mail asking for Jones’s P60 and an estimate web price of his enterprise in 2018, as affirmation that his high-rolling consumer had sufficient cash to fund his losses.

In distinction to his earlier matey ‘banter’ about freebies, Mr Kent wrote: ‘Your account has again hit the threshold for further checks to clarify the source of funds. I know we did something similar last year but the amounts spent have re-triggered this.’

In reply, Jones insisted: ‘My situation is the same as last year, I am self-employed and most of the funds for Betway come straight out of my PayPal account.’ He included a press release however stated ‘they wouldn’t present an excessive amount of’ as he did ‘less work over this period’. This was sufficient for Mr Kent, who wrote again the following day: ‘We’re all good to go.’

Later that night [October 26, 2018], Jones acquired an electronic mail – this time from ‘The Betway Responsible Gambling Team’ – asking for a cellphone name.

The interior emails then present the addict merely reassured the group in an electronic mail three days later: ‘I have no issues or concerns with my gambling. I recently took a couple of months off due to work commitments.’

The identical day he acquired a word confirming they had been glad to let him again in and inspiring him to ‘enjoy his time at Betway UK’.

Sadly, Jones did. He wager so quick and furiously that in November he was given a £700 and an £800 bonus. On the similar time, he was finishing up a rare fraud in opposition to his employer, the Cake Adorning Co, which concerned taking orders from prospects and giving them his personal financial institution particulars for fee.

Jones was discovered when he forgot to alter one order, and a buyer who had not acquired their items complained.

Betway advised the Mail it had since reimbursed the Cake Adorning Co, however that’s small consolation to Mrs Jones. Surveying the avalanche of betting data, ‘matey’ messages and inducements for her husband to wager in a 1,700-page file on the household pc, she advised the Mail: ‘[Betway] ought to grasp their heads in disgrace.

‘They stated it wasn’t their accountability to know if Ben had an issue. It’s utterly unethical and immoral. They will’t simply prey on the weak.

‘If things turned out differently, I could have lost my husband and the kids could have lost their dad.’

Whereas Jones is undeniably responsible of a criminal offense, it’s equally simple that the encouragements he acquired outweighed the checks on accountable playing.

And set in opposition to the tons of of hundreds of kilos that Jones begged, borrowed and stole to deposit in Betway’s coffers, who might be stunned?