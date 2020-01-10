“Section 144 Can’t Be Used Arbitrarily “: Supreme Court To Centre

The Supreme Court docket delivered a landmark verdict on restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket pulled up the centre at present over its use of Part 144, telling the federal government that the colonial-era legislation, which prohibits massive gatherings and has been regularly employed to curb protests in opposition to unpopular authorities programmes, can’t be imposed “arbitrarily” or as a “tool to prevent grievance of democratic rights”. The highest courtroom’s remarks got here as a part of a landmark verdict on restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir which have been in place for the reason that centre’s resolution to scrap Article 370 in August.

“It (referring to Section 144) can’t be used as a tool to oppress difference of opinion. State authorities need to publish orders for all (instances) of Section 144 and other restrictions,” a three-judge bench consisting of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai mentioned this morning.

In a strongly-worded verdict the highest courtroom reminded the federal government that the Structure protected “expression of divergent views (and) legitimate expressions of disapproval”.

“Section 144 cannot be used as a tool to prevent the legitimate expression of opinion or grievance of any democratic rights. Constitution protects expression of divergent views… cannot be the basis for invocation of Section 144 unless there is sufficient material to show incitement to violence or threat to public safety,” the courtroom mentioned.

Prohibitory orders beneath Part 144 have been regularly employed by centre and state governments in current months to quell backlash over the contentious citizenship act. It was additionally employed in Jammu and Kashmir to cease protests in opposition to the withdrawal of Article 370.

Part 144 has been employed throughout Jammu and Kashmir to quell backlash in opposition to withdrawal of Article 370

Reminding the centre the legislation couldn’t be used to interrupt up or dissuade protests, the Supreme Court docket additionally directed that authorities should publish all associated orders and take into concern the rights of people as assured beneath the Structure.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 cannot be imposed to crack down on dissent. The government should publish all orders of prohibition,” the courtroom mentioned, including, “While passing orders (the) magistrate has to balance interests of individual rights and concerns of state”.

The courtroom elaborated on that subject by highlighting the “fundamental rights of the public” and urged the federal government to make use of the measure “responsibly”.

“…orders passed under Section 144 have direct consequences upon fundamental rights of the public. Such a power, if used in a casual and cavalier manner, would result in severe illegality. This power should be used responsibly…” the Supreme Court docket mentioned.

The centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the provisions of Article 370 have been eliminated and mentioned that as a result of preventive steps taken, neither a single life was misplaced nor a single bullet was fired.

As a part of its observations the Supreme Court docket additionally hit out on the indefinite ban on web companies in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “an abuse of power”.