Section 144 in UP: 55 Sikh devotees booked for defying prohibitory orders

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













About 55 Sikh devotees have been booked for violating Part 144 of the Felony Process Code (CrPc) in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Sunday, December 29. The Sikh devotees carried out a spiritual procession from Kiratpur Gurdwara to commemorate the Shahidi Diwas (martyrdom of the sons of Guru Govind Singh). The FIR names 5 accused and 50 unidentified individuals.

Sikh devotees and Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) members take part in Worldwide ‘Nagar Kirtan’ (non secular procession) organised to mark the 550th delivery anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Aug 1, 2019. (Picture: IANS)

‘Procession taken out with out permission’: Police

The police mentioned that the procession was taken out with out in search of permission from the administration and therefore, amounted to violation of part 144, which prohibits illegal meeting of 4 or extra individuals in an space. The police have additionally seized a automotive with saffron flags that was part of the procession.

In response to Station Home Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Upadhaya, the devotees have been booked below part 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The village head of the Kheri Naubaramad village, Ranjeet Singh, nevertheless, mentioned that they had sought permission from the sub-divisional Justice of the Peace of Kalinagar circle, Hari Om Sharma, however he declined.

Procession had a big presence of girls & kids

Thursday’s protests in Lucknow turned violent and led to massive scale destruction of private and non-private property.IANS

“The devotees were under the impression that they were simply taking out a peaceful religious procession without intending to create any disturbance. However, the way police acted on the matter is unfortunate. The procession also had a large presence of women and children,” the village head mentioned.

The president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Administration Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has been apprised of the matter and he has reportedly criticised the police for the folks’s actions. Sirsa was quoted as having mentioned that he would take up the matter with the Uttar Pradesh Police administration and be certain that such incidents will not be repeated sooner or later.

(with inputs from wires)