Security details of Tamara Ecclestone’s £70m Kensington home were made public before burglary

By Ed Riley For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:38 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:45 EST, 15 January 2020

Safety particulars of Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion together with the situation of her secret secure have been made public earlier than a £50million jewelry raid.

Paperwork exhibiting drawings of every room have been out there to view on a council web site after the couple submitted a planning utility to renovate the £70million house in Kensington, West London.

The appliance was reportedly submitted to Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council shortly after the F1 heiress and her husband Jay Rutland purchased the property in 2011.

It included the situation of a secure in Tamara’s dressing room, and data on know-how used within the alarm system, The Solar reviews.

The heist at Ecclestone’s home (above) happened on considered one of London ‘s most unique streets, nicknamed Billionaire’s Row, in Kensington

Thieves stole £50million value of jewelry from Tamara Ecclestone, pictured with husband Jay, sporting an £80,000 Cartier bangle marriage ceremony present and diamond earrings that have been stolen from safes hidden of their bed room

Though the stolen jewelry was not within the secure, the plans may have made the luxurious house a goal for thieves.

A supply mentioned: ‘The plans and pictures nonetheless out there to the general public are a burglar’s dream.

‘They element each potential entry and escape level in addition to the situation of Tamara’s secret jewelry secure.

In final month’s raid burglars entered the grand home through the again backyard and spent 50 minutes stealing every bit of Tamara’s jewelry together with valuable earrings with ‘private which means’ and a £80,000 Cartier bangle marriage ceremony present from her husband.

Tamara smiled along with her daughter Sophia smile in Lapland in a submit the day after the housebreaking

Ecclestone’s home (pictured) has 24-hour safety and checkpoints due to the wealthy residents and embassies on the street

Tamara, the daughter of billionaire former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, has two engagement rings, value £250,000 every, however it isn’t identified if these have been taken.

The heiress additionally has a number of units of diamond stud earrings valued at round £50,000 per pair and a big watch assortment together with Rolex, Hublot and Cartier items value as much as £100,000 a pop.

The gang of three thieves have been in a position to smash open a number of bed room safes and fled through an open window regardless of a guard sitting in a CCTV room and the 57-room mansion run by as much as 50 workers being on an unique avenue boasting 24-hour safety patrols and a number of checkpoints.

Tamara and her husband had flown to Lapland with their daughter Sophia by non-public jet simply hours earlier than the raid.

Tamara has a unprecedented array of jewelry together with watches, rings, earrings and uncommon items mentioned to be value tens of millions of kilos and the whole lot is claimed to have been taken

The gated property faces Kensington Palace, the place Prince William and his household lives, and backs on to unique streets linking Kensington and Notting Hill.

Their neighbours embody Foxtons’ founder Jon Hunt, Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich, the Sultan of Brunei, China’s richest man, Wang Jianlin and a string of embassies together with Russia’s all guarded by the Met’s elite diplomatic group officers.

It was not the primary time the Ecclestones have been stung by thieves, after Tamara’s ex-brother-in-law James Stunt claimed he was the sufferer of a £90million heist in his Belgravia house in 2017.

However police closed the investigation months later and no arrests have been made.

And in 2010, Tamara’s dad Bernie was mugged of his £200,000 jewelry in entrance of his girlfriend.