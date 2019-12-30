Security guard was shot and killed outside San Diego homeless shelter

An unarmed safety guard was fatally shot Saturday night time at a homeless shelter in San Diego’s downtown East Village district.

A San Diego murder lieutenant stated the guard was on the sidewalk outdoors the Alpha Challenge’s Imperial Bridge Shelter when he was shot a number of occasions within the higher physique. The shooter remained at massive, police stated.

Police stated passersby flagged down patrol officers at about the identical time as a shelter worker known as 911. The sufferer was transported to the hospital, the place he died inside the hour, police stated.

A number of individuals within the fast space ran away once they heard gunfire, so nobody was in a position to give police an outline of the shooter and even say if the pictures got here from a car, murder Lt. Martha Sainz stated.

Police had been withholding the sufferer’s identify till his household might be notified.

Bob McElroy, CEO of Alpha Challenge, stated he was on the shelter on the time however declined to debate what occurred. Sainz stated officers had been viewing safety digital camera footage.

The 150-bed structured tent shelter opened Nov. 5 as a “bridge” between dwelling on the streets and everlasting housing. McElroy informed NBC 7 that there have been 128 individuals within the shelter, which went on lockdown on the time of the capturing.

A number of homeless individuals who had been outdoors waited within the chilly for hours whereas the capturing investigation continued. Disaster counselors had been introduced in to help distraught co-workers, in response to police.

The Alpha Challenge web site says its outreach program was based in 1986 to supply work alternatives to homeless males. The group has since expanded, creating 600 items of inexpensive rental housing and serving four,000 individuals day by day via its packages.

Repard writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.