Security Not A Concern, Bangladesh Focusing On Performance: Domingo

Coach Russell Domingo mentioned Bangladesh would carry out properly in Pakistan regardless of safety issues overshadowing the tour beginning later this month, with a number of gamers and training employees refusing to make the journey. Bangladesh will tour Pakistan for 3 Twenty20s, a one-day worldwide and two Assessments unfold throughout three visits. Worldwide cricket has progressively returned to Pakistan within the final 4 years after it was suspended following an Islamic militant assault on the Sri Lankan staff bus in Lahore in March 2009. The gamers are anticipated to coach amid heavy safety, however Domingo mentioned the state of affairs would strengthen the bond between them relatively than hamper preparations.

“I do not think it will be tough for the boys (to focus),” Domingo informed reporters late Sunday because the staff began preparations for the tour.

“When you are facing a bowler there is nothing else to think about except a ball or when you are bowling there is nothing else to think except landing the ball in the right area.”

“It (the heavy security) can galvanise the team as well. It can get the team working together and connecting well.”

Bangladesh agreed to the Pakistan tour after a protracted debate over safety issues that just about led to the cancellation of the collection.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24-27 earlier than returning to Pakistan for the primary Check from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

They’ll go to once more to play a one-day worldwide in Karachi on April three and the second Check from April 5-9.

“Where we go and when we go is not our decision. Obviously it would be nice to go once and finish in three weeks but they think it’s best to do it in one-week blocks. I am fine with it,” Domingo added.

Senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and several other members of the backroom employees, together with batting coach Neil McKenzie, spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori and fielding coach Ryan Cook dinner refused to affix the tour.

Domingo mentioned he didn’t share their issues.

“It was easy (to take decision of going to Pakistan). I sign up to coach Bangladesh and that’s what I want to do,” Domingo mentioned.

“I am looking forward going to Pakistan. I have never been there, so I am seeing a good challenge, good learning and a good adventure on how cricket works in that country.”

However Domingo mentioned he additionally revered the choice of gamers like Mushfiqur, whom he had spoken to.

“He is a family man like me. If he feels that’s the best for his family we have to respect his decision,” he mentioned.