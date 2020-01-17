The safety pressure recovered 22 packets comprising round 22 kg heroin. (Representational)

Gurdaspur:

The Border Safety Pressure (BSF) on Friday recovered 22 kg heroin from the Border Out Publish (BOP) at Chontra in Gurdaspur sector, officers stated.

BSF recovered 22 packets comprising round 22 kg heroin, 90 rounds and a pair of magazines of ammunition, WiFi connectors, two smartphones, one regular telephone and one pipe from BOP, Chontra of Gurdaspur sector within the wee hours, officers stated.

BSF troops noticed some motion close to the fencing at Chontra Publish and opened hearth, after which some smugglers ran in the direction of the Pakistan aspect, they stated.

After a search, the BSF recovered the fabric from the spot.

