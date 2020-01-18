Security Personnel Raped Colleague’s 4-Year-Old Daughter In Odisha: Cops

The accused, a head CISF constable, allegedly lured the lady with chocolate (Representational)

Paradip, Odisha:

A CISF personnel posted in Odisha’s Paradip allegedly raped his colleague’s four-year-old daughter after luring her with chocolate to his quarter, police mentioned on Saturday.

The accused is from Tamil Nadu and was posted within the IOCL township in Paradip. He has been arrested, mentioned BC Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused knew the lady as she is the daughter of one other Central Industrial Safety Power (CISF) personnel who’s deployed on the Paradip Refinery Undertaking of the Indian Oil Company Ltd (IOCL), police mentioned.

The accused, a head constable within the CISF, allegedly lured the lady to his quarter with chocolate on Friday evening and raped her, they mentioned.

A case has been filed after the lady’s household lodged a grievance at Abhaychandpur police station on Saturday, police mentioned.

Medical examination of the lady has been accomplished and additional investigations are underway, they added.