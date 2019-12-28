Security video shows RTD bus driver spotting toddler in middle of busy Denver road

DENVER — Dramatic onboard video reveals the second a contract bus driver for RTD’s Entry-A-Trip service noticed a toddler in the midst of busy S. Parker Highway in Denver.

“Oh my God, somebody’s baby is in the street,” Rashida Means-Smith yelled from the motive force’s seat.

Means-Smith instantly stopped the bus, jumped out, picked up the kid introduced him aboard and strapped him right into a seat.

She advised Denver7 she was on S. Parker Highway, close to Peoria, when two vehicles in entrance of her out of the blue swerved into one other lane.

“As I slowed my vehicle down, I noticed a little baby right in the middle of the street,” she stated.

