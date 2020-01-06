Seeing double? How will Winter Love Island 2020 deal with twins?

Winter Love Island is simply across the nook and whereas the temperatures in the UK are freezing, the brand new ITV2 sequence is certain to be scorching scorching.

It’s the primary time because the present launched again in 2015 there’s been a non-summer model and whereas many may need thought the foundations can be the identical, it appears there are much more twists in retailer for followers.

This time round, a set of twins shall be launched within the South African villa however how will the dynamics work?

Eve and Jess Gale are each college students and VIP hostesses from London and can quickly arrive on ITV2 screens.

The pair seem like coming as one contestant, one thing which has by no means been achieved earlier than, on account of their joint promotional photos.

Nevertheless, ITV has confirmed to HEARALPUBLICIST Eve and Jess shall be handled as people as soon as they’re within the villa.

Meaning they are going to each be competing for the love of their life and in the event that they don’t handle to search out him, they are often dumped at any time; they don’t have to go away collectively.

And in a merciless accident, it appears they’re each after the identical sort of man: Anthony Joshua.

Talking about their sorts earlier than coming into the villa, Eve mentioned: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I like a guy who is switched on.”

Jess defined her preferrred man, including: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self-assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.”

With no male twins set to enter Winter Love Island simply but, might there be some sister squabbles on the horizon?

In all probability not, contemplating they declare to have the “ultimate girl code” with one another.

Talking about their loyalty to one another, Eve defined: “With Jess, I have the ultimate girl code. If someone upset her, I’d never speak to them again.”

Fortunately, Jess is on the identical web page, including: “For every single girl, whether you know them or not, be kind, considerate and understanding. For your closest friends it’s stepped up. And with Eve, it’s stepped up even more by 1000%. If there’s a guy that’s upset Eve, he’s cancelled in my books.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020