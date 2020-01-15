SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings Knuckles to Sonic 2

Sonic followers will most certainly wish to try the subsequent addition to the fantastic SEGA Ages line-up, SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2. You’ll have the ability to play as everybody’s favorite echidna, Knuckles, similar to you possibly can on the SEGA Mega Drive whenever you inserted the Sonic 2 cartridge on high of the Sonic & Knuckles cartridge. It was known as Lock-On Expertise. SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 contains Tremendous Sonic Mode, together with on-line rankings, and different unannounced options. We’re nonetheless awaiting a launch date, nevertheless it seems like one more important Swap buy.

