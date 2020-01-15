SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings Knuckles to Sonic 2

Sonic followers will most definitely wish to take a look at the following addition to the great SEGA Ages line-up, SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2. You’ll have the ability to play as everybody’s favorite echidna, Knuckles, similar to you could possibly on the SEGA Mega Drive once you inserted the Sonic 2 cartridge on prime of the Sonic & Knuckles cartridge. It was referred to as Lock-On Know-how. SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 contains Tremendous Sonic Mode, together with on-line rankings, and different unannounced options. We’re nonetheless awaiting a launch date, nevertheless it feels like one more important Swap buy.

