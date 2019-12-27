SEGA’s director of animation says the ‘world is ready for another Sonic TV show’

Comedian E-book has had the possibility to interview Yukio Kusumoto who’s SEGA’s Director of Animation. With the success of Sonic’s animated shorts reminiscent of Sonic Mania Journey and many others he was requested whether or not he felt it was time for Sonic to have a brand new cartoon present on tv. Kusumoto replied by saying that he thinks the world is prepared for it to occur.

ComicBook.com: Do you assume the recognition of those shorts might ultimately result in a full on present in the identical fashion? Is the world prepared for one more animated Sonic TV present?

Yukio Kusumoto: I feel the world is certainly prepared for one more TV present, and I might like to work on it. There are a number of discussions and that is coming from me personally […] I might love Sonic to proceed, so I’ll preserve making an attempt to place extra stuff on the market.

