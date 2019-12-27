SEGA’s director of animation says the ‘world is ready for another Sonic TV show’

Comedian E-book has had the prospect to interview Yukio Kusumoto who’s SEGA’s Director of Animation. With the success of Sonic’s animated shorts comparable to Sonic Mania Journey and so forth he was requested whether or not he felt it was time for Sonic to have a brand new cartoon present on tv. Kusumoto replied by saying that he thinks the world is prepared for it to occur.

ComicBook.com: Do you suppose the recognition of those shorts may ultimately result in a full on present in the identical fashion? Is the world prepared for an additional animated Sonic TV present?

Yukio Kusumoto: I feel the world is certainly prepared for an additional TV present, and I might like to work on it. There are a number of discussions and that is coming from me personally […] I might love Sonic to proceed, so I’ll maintain attempting to place extra stuff on the market.

