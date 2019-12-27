News TV SHOWS

Segment Revealed For WWE SmackDown This Week

December 27, 2019
WWE has a pair extra exhibits earlier than the tip of 2019. Tomorrow night time will likely be Friday Evening SmackDown’s last present of the last decade.

Alexa Bliss hasn’t been capable of host a Second Of Bliss section for the reason that blue model’s bounce to FOX. That can change this week as she welcomes newly turned babyface Lacey Evans on the present.

What is going to @LaceyEvansWWE should say about @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE when #AMomentOfBliss returns to #SmackDown tomorrow night time?! @AlexaBliss_WWE

Evans is feuding with Sasha Banks and Bayley. Their rivalry is getting heated as The Woman Of WWE’s daughter was introduced into the scenario. We’ll should see in the event that they get by way of that section with none interruptions. It’s unlikely.

We can have full protection of WWE Friday Evening SmackDown because it airs tomorrow night time at eight:00 PM EST on FOX.



