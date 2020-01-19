“Seized Blankets After Due Process”: Lucknow Cops On Anti-CAA Protest

Images confirmed Lucknow cops taking away blankets meant for protesters at iconic clock tower.

Lucknow:

Amid contemporary protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA in Lucknow, cops have been accused of taking away blankets and meals meant for the protesters holding an indication at metropolis’s iconic clock tower since Friday night. Dismissing the allegations in a press release, Lucknow police in the present day mentioned: “Do not spread rumours” however added that “blankets were seized after due process”.

In visuals captured on cellphones, policemen could be seen taking away blankets and bins of what gave the impression to be meals packets from the protest web site on Saturday night amid chaos. The cops – a few of them sporting helmets – had been additionally seen taking away sheets meant to be unfold on the bottom for individuals who wished to spend the evening there.

About 50 girls started the sit-in demonstration on Friday. Sitting on the steps of the long-lasting clock tower, they mentioned their protest is “indefinite” and it might proceed until the legislation is repealed. The gang swelled on Saturday evening as scores of ladies and kids joined the demonstration.

In the meantime that is the video of the ‘ kambals being taken into kabza ‘ by the @lkopolice on the clock tower ‘s #CAA_NRCProtests final evening … https://t.co/6rbLaRIKV9pic.twitter.com/muvUMWlGlK — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 19, 2020

A cell phone video shot on Saturday confirmed a lady protester working after some cops as she yells at them and asks: “Why are you taking the blankets?” A Sikh man who went there with meals for the ladies and kids mentioned: “Some of the cops tried to stop us but others let us pass. This is basic humanity and so we are here.”

The Lucknow Police gave a clarification in the present day in a press release. “At the clock tower in Lucknow, during an illegal protest, some people tried to pitch a tent and they were denied permission. Some groups were distributing blankets in the park and many people, who were not a even part of the protest, came to take the blankets. We had to disperse the crowd there. The blankets were seized after due process. Please don’t spread rumours,” the assertion learn.

Regardless of the chaos on Saturday evening on the clock tower, the place a number of groups of Lucknow Police and the Fast Motion Pressure had been on responsibility, the sit-in continued this morning and scores of ladies had been seen shouting slogans at about four am.

The contemporary wave of protests come practically a month after clashes broke out over citizenship legislation within the state capital and one individual was killed within the protests.

Massive gatherings are banned in Lucknow forward of Republic Day, the town police tweeted on Saturday. It’s not clear, nevertheless, when had been the restrictions lifted after they had been imposed final month amid protests.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA, which cleared the parliament final month, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India for the primary time. Whereas the federal government claims that it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan – to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015, critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.