'Select 5 Critics...': P Chidambaram's Advice To PM On Citizenship Law

P Chidambaram at present attacked PM Modi over his Sunday’s tackle. (File)

New Delhi:

Amid widespread protests over the amended Citizenship Act throughout the nation, Congress chief P Chidambaram at present provided a “suggestion” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a collection of tweets, a day after PM Modi mentioned that the brand new regulation won’t “snatch anyone’s citizenship”. PM Modi ought to “select five of his most articulate critics” and “have a televised Q and A session with them”, the Congress chief mentioned.

On Sunday, PM Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi whereas referring to the brand new regulation that makes faith check for citizenship for the primary time within the historical past of the nation. “The citizenship regulation is to not snatch (anybody’s) citizenship, however to present citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and different massive leaders of the time all believed that India ought to give citizenship to persecuted non secular minorities of Pakistan,” he mentioned on the second day of his Kolkata go to.

In a collection of tweets, P Chidambaram at present attacked PM over his Sunday’s tackle mentioned that he “talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions.” “PM says that CAA is meant to give citizenship, not take it away. Many of us believe that CAA (in conjunction with NPR or NRC) will declare many persons as “non-citizens” and take away citizenship,” he wrote in one other publish.

The 74-year-old Congress chief, who’s out on bail within the INX media case, then provided a “suggestion” to PM Modi. “The only way out is for the PM to select five of his most articulate critics and have a televised Q and A session with them. Let the people listen to the discussion and reach their conclusions on CAA,” he tweeted.

The one manner out is for the PM to pick out 5 of his most articulate critics and have a televised Q and A session with them. Let the individuals take heed to the dialogue and attain their conclusions on CAA. I sincerely hope PM will reply favourably to this suggestion. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 13, 2020

“I sincerely hope PM will respond favourably to this suggestion,” he additional wrote.

Mr Chidambaram’s remarks comes days after the Congress Working Committee or CWC – the highest decision-making physique of the celebration – handed a decision in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA). “The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” Congress chief Sonia Gandhi mentioned on the meet.

Large protests have been held over the previous few weeks in opposition to the citizenship regulation. The regulation, together with a Nationwide Register for Residents (NRC) to determine unlawful immigrants, can be used to focus on Muslims, really feel protesters that embody activists, politicians and plenty of celebrities.

The federal government says the citizenship regulation will assist non-Muslim minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – to change into Indian residents simply in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution.

Right now, opposition events will maintain a meet within the backdrop of the scholar protests and the contentious citizenship regulation and the citizenship listing NRC.