Selena Gomez Debuts ‘Rare’ Neck Tattoo In Honor Of Her New Album!

Selena Gomez simply debuted a brand new addition to her rising assortment of physique artwork!

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a pic and video of her new neck tattoo that claims “Rare.” Only a PSA to anybody who may’ve missed it: the four-letter phrase can also be the identify of Selly’s newest studio album that dropped final week on January 10, her first in over 4 years!

How dainty and cute!!

Within the clip, the Wolves singer is seen rocking a tiedye-colored hoodie together with her hair up because the digicam individual circles to get a greater view of the brand new ink situated slightly below Gomez’s proper earlobe. Facet observe: that should have been so painful.

The starlet stored it informal together with her caption, selecting to tag her artist over at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York Metropolis and observe:

“Did it again @bangbangnyc🦋 rare”

In fact, this isn’t the primary time Justin Bieber‘s ex indulged in a little bit physique artwork.

The video casually highlighted different items on her neck — however we additionally know she not too long ago added a big picture of praying arms with a rosary dangling to her left thigh simply earlier than tearing up the stage on the 2019 American Music Awards in November. That one bore a placing similarity to a tattoo the Biebs already has on his physique, so, we’re glad to see a a lot completely different alternative this time round!

As we talked about earlier, the ink is a shoutout to the Selly’s highly-anticipated file the place she seemingly opened about her exes (together with Hailey Bieber‘s husband and The Weeknd) and her life over the previous 4 years.

Now, a nod to the star’s unforgettable comeback season is bodily engraved for her to recollect.

Forward of her album’s launch, the Lose You To Love Me singer instructed Folks:

“Every song on the record has some sort of emotion or conflict or there’s something going on. I related to everything on this record very, very clearly.”

In dialog with Leisure Tonight, she defined why the time was proper for the world to listen to Uncommon:

“I wanted to make something that was transparent yet really classy and very real to me. I guess this was the right time and I felt it, so it’s crazy.”

Effectively, we and the entire Selenators on the market are loving the brand new music and kudos on the lovable tattoo, too!

We need to hear from YOU, Perezcious readers. Feeling the brand new ink?? Sound OFF within the feedback (under).