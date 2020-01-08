Selena Gomez Is Thriving: ‘I Got On The Right Medication, And My Life Has Been Completely Changed’

Selena Gomez is getting actual about her psychological well being — and she or he has an essential message concerning the journey.

The 27-year-old singer opens up this month in a canopy story in WSJ Journal as a part of their annual Skills and Legends concern out January 18. In it, the pop princess metaphorically bares all about discovering a breakthrough in her psychological well being therapy after years of highs and lows.

Associated: Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumored Feud With Selena!

Chatting with the outlet concerning the radical ups and downs with which she’d without end dealt, the Palms to Myself singer stated:

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally. My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Wow! Discuss a brand new lease on life, in some ways. So completely satisfied to listen to this!!!

The Revival artist — whose new, highly-anticipated album Uncommon drops on Friday, BTW — additionally mentioned how she spent greater than six years in search of out assist from therapists and different psychological well being professionals. Nothing fairly clicked for some time, and she or he’d take a number of steps ahead at one time, solely to drop a number of steps again quickly after.

” width=”860″> Certain feels like Selena Gomez is prepared for an awesome yr in 2020 — each personally and professionally! / (c) WENN

However now, lastly, the Disney Channel alum is worked up to be shifting full-steam forward once more!

She stated as a lot when acknowledging how her new album will replicate that, too:

“I keep in mind Taylor [Swift] stated after I performed her among the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you have been earlier than this.’ That makes me completely satisfied. I like feeling like that lady once more.”

Awww! That’s so superior!

Extra Than Music…??

The Lose You To Love Me singer has gained a lot not too long ago in righting the ship on her psychological well being, now she’s trying past the music business to set and attain extra new objectives.

In any case, her first foray into fame was main the way in which on Wizards of Waverly Place manner again in her early teenagers. And because it seems, the horny songstress is itchin’ to get again into that world as soon as once more!

Associated: The Weeknd Seemingly References Selena Cut up In New Monitor ‘Heartless’

Whether or not it’s the large display or the small one, Selena apparently ‘fessed up to her on-screen hopes — suggesting that perhaps a new TV or film opportunity may not be so far away. Wouldn’t that be one thing?!

The pop star revealed:

“I want to do movies so bad. I want to do TV so bad. I find that I look too young most of the time, or people can’t separate the two [the real Selena from a character], which bums me out. I continue to audition, and I just have to wait for whenever my time is.”

Fascinating!!!

We will’t even think about what she’s been auditioning for… or what it is perhaps that she lastly lands to return to TV!

Appears thrilling simply to consider the probabilities, doesn’t it?!

” width=”860″> Justin Bieber’s most notorious ex is able to transfer on. Amen, lady! / (c) Adriana M. Barraza/WENN

Regardless, on the finish of the day (metaphorically and actually), there appears to be a brand new and restorative calm concerning the celebrity singer as soon as once more. Famously Justin Bieber‘s ex, Selena has moved far beyond that stage of her life, and she’s OK with being alone for now, suggesting much more contentment than what she’d felt previously.

She summed all of it up:

“I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed. I’ve been single for over two years now. I’m okay with that.”

Adore it!

Wholesome, safe, and content material sufficient to be alone, and be okay with it… yeah, it positive does sound like Selena is again up to the mark, each personally and professionally! We’re so completely satisfied for her!!!

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Share your opinions and extra within the feedback (under)!