SELFIE OBSESSION: Photographer takes a picture a day of himself for 20 years

Noah Kalina aged 20 years in eight minutes.

From Jan. 11, 2000 to Jan. 11, 2020, Kalina snapped a selfie of his expressionless face nearly every single day and created a video titled “everyday twenty years” and uploaded it to YouTube.

Kalina, a New York photographer, started the challenge at age 19 and took 7,263 pictures in whole over that timeframe.

Even when he missed taking an image right here and there, the dedication of taking a minute out of your day reveals the slightest adjustments an individual’s face endures simply by dwelling.

“It was unnerving watching his facial expression remain the same while the world around him changed,” one individual commented on YouTube. “The dedication and commitment to this project is incredible.”

At one level in his life, Kalina determined to develop a beard and by no means absolutely shaved it off.

“As your dad I wonder what the twenty years has done to my face,” his father Ira Kalina commented. “Great work.”

Kalina gained a big following in 2006 when he created his first selfie video referred to as “everyday” that’s approaching 27 hundreds of thousands views.

That video has been featured in artwork galleries all over the world, and he earned peak movie star when The Simpsons parodied Homer Simpson’s life in the identical method.

“When I started my project 20 years ago the internet was a cute baby with tons of promise. Now it’s a grownup monster that needs to be destroyed,” Kalina jokingly wrote on Twitter.