Sementilli murder trial slated for July 7 in Los Angeles

A suspected Toronto black widow and her boyfriend will face the music within the mindless homicide of her famed hairdresser husband.

Los Angeles courtroom weblog Trials and Tribulations reviews that Monica Sementilli (nee Crescentini) and Robert Baker will go on trial July 7 in Los Angeles for first-degree homicide within the grisly Jan. 23, 2017 homicide of her husband, Fabio.

The trial is predicted to final two months.

Not one of the expenses have been confirmed in courtroom.

Fabio Sementilli — recognized within the hairdressing world as “Big Daddy” — was an govt for Wella and a rock star within the styling world.



Monica Sementilli and boyfriend Robert Baker. Cops say they plotted to homicide Monica’s husband Fabio for insurance coverage. LAPD

However on that day in 2017, he was stabbed to demise in broad daylight on the patio of his Woodland Hills, Calif. dwelling.

Detectives imagine the motive was Fabio’s $1.6-million insurance coverage coverage.

At a pretrial listening to final week, a reporter famous that each Baker and the alleged femme fatale seemed haggard and worn after virtually three years in pre-trial custody.

The homicide of the beloved hairstylist despatched shockwaves all through that world in Toronto, Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Within the days following Fabio Sementilli’s slaying, his widow phoned detectives consistently inquiring in regards to the insurance coverage cash.

It isn’t clear the place Monica, 48, met convicted intercourse offender Baker, 57, however reviews counsel that he stroked the married raven-haired magnificence’s fragile ego.

And testimony revealed that even earlier than Fabio Sementilli was buried, his widow was frolicking in a Las Vegas lodge room with Baker.



Fabio and Monica Sementilli (Fb)

It wasn’t simply Baker. Buddies instructed the Grand Jury that Monica flirted with loads of different males as nicely.

Throughout the grand jury proceedings in 2018, the prosecution painted the previous Monica Crescentini because the antithesis of the grieving widow within the days following Sementilli’s demise.

“And you’re going to see the dichotomy, the two individuals that Monica Sementilli really was, and you’re going to hear evidence about her cheating and lying, her manipulation and greed,” the prosecutors acknowledged.

They confirmed a photograph of the newly widowed former Torontonian shortly after her husband’s demise whooping it up in Las Vegas along with her boyfriend.

“This is her in Las Vegas …. Here she is dancing, celebrating Robert Baker’s birthday,” they acknowledged.

Prosecutors slammed Monica Sementilli as “an Academy Award-winning actress” after she took to Fb telling Fabio “how much I miss you.”

The subsequent day, she was allegedly making out along with her convicted intercourse offender beau in a bar.

And when she went outdoors for a cigarette, the prosecution alleges the brand new widow made a play for the bouncer.

“Shockingly, while the surveillance crews are filming, she starts grabbing the bouncer’s thigh and making out with him,” the prosecution stated.

The subsequent pretrial listening to is slated for Feb. 19.

[email protected]

twitter.com/HunterTOSun