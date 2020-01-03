Sen. Cory Gardner credits Trump for “decisive action” that killed Iranian military leader

A U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian navy commander in Iraq received reward Thursday night time from Sen. Cory Gardner, who credited U.S. leaders for “decisive action.”

The Colorado Republican, who sits on the U.S. Senate Overseas Relations Committee, urged President Donald Trump to “consult closely with Congress on any next steps should the situation escalate.”

A spokesperson for Colorado’s different U.S. senator, Michael Bennet, additionally a Democratic presidential candidate, mentioned he “is closely monitoring the situation” however didn’t have any feedback to make on the strike.

The White Home confirmed that Trump ordered an early Friday drone strike at Baghdad Worldwide Airport that killed 5 individuals, together with Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani. He’s the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps and lengthy has led its operations in Center Jap international locations; U.S. officers portrayed Suleimani as answerable for American deaths and mentioned the strike sought to stop additional assaults.

However criticism of the strike Thursday night time has centered on its potential to accentuate U.S.-Iranian relations. Gardner, who doubtless faces a tricky re-election battle this 12 months, sided with the choice.

“I commend the administration for taking this decisive action today in Baghdad against Tehran-backed terrorists,” Gardner mentioned in a press release. “The world should not mourn … Soleimani, a man whose name is synonymous with murder in the Middle East and who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service members.”

The senator acknowledged the potential for retaliation in opposition to U.S. troops stationed within the Center East.

“I hope Iran will realize its future depends on stopping its support of terrorism,” Gardner mentioned.