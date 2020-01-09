Sena Backs “Marathi Girl” Who Held “Free Kashmir” Poster During Protest

The Shiv Sena mentioned Mumbaikar Marathi lady may perceive the ache of Kashmiris.

The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, immediately backed the girl who displayed “Free Kashmir” placard throughout the Sunday protest in Mumbai towards the mob violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College.

“A Mumbaikar Marathi woman could understand the pain of Kashmiris. The opposition feels this is sedition. There can’t be a dirtier example of irresponsibility,” the Saamana editorial mentioned.

“If the opposition and its supporters feel expressing yourself fearlessly is sedition, it is not good for them (opposition) and the country. The opposition has fallen flat on its face after the woman’s clarification,” the Marathi publication added.

It additionally hit out at BJP chief and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for focusing on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“They attacked Chief Minister Thackeray and asked how this anti-national activity can happen right under his nose. The allegation was so frivolous that the opposition leaders made a mockery of themselves,” the Shiv Sena tauntingly mentioned.

The Shiv Sena, in energy in Maharashtra on the head of an alliance together with the Congress and the NCP, was criticised over the poster by BJP chief and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

“Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of ‘Free Kashmir’? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? Uddhav-ji, are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???” Mr Fadnavis had mentioned in a tweet.

The lady, Mehak Prabhu, who’s within the centre of the controversy, on Tuesday, clarified that by holding “Free Kashmir” poster, she had “no ulterior motive” and solely meant to spotlight the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“At around 7 pm yesterday, I reached where the protest was happening at the Gateway of India. Like anybody else who believes in democracy, I also joined that protest. We were standing for justice to the Jawahar Lal Nehru University students,” the girl mentioned in a video posted on Fb.

“I noticed a bunch of people that have been portray placards on each difficulty like NRC, CAA and for JNU college students. There was a placard mendacity on the facet which mentioned “Free Kashmir”. The very first thing which got here to my thoughts after I noticed that placard was in regards to the primary constitutional rights of Kashmiris,” she mentioned, including that she shouldn’t be a Kashmiri and was introduced up in Mumbai.

She additionally went on to say the controversy surrounding the poster had been “blown out of proportion” and that as a lady she now feared for her security.

Yesterday Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray had mentioned that one must see her intent.

“Apart from that incident (we need to) look at larger picture… we need to see her intent. Was it to remove internet blockade? If it was to free Kashmir from India, then it is wrong. Obviously everyone condemned it… not even other protesters supported it,” the newly sworn-in Atmosphere and Tourism Minister mentioned.

Jammu and Kashmir is dealing with a chronic web shutdown that has been in place since Article 370 was revoked in August final yr and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Tons of had gathered on the Gateway of India on Sunday night time in what was described as a “spontaneous” protest towards brutal assault in Jawahar Lal Nehru College when a masked mob, armed with iron rods and sledgehammers, attacked college students and school members and left 34 folks injured.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)