Sena Should Clarify Over Prithviraj Chavan’s Statement: Devendra Fadnavis

The disclosure has revealed the true face of Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday mentioned Shiv Sena ought to make clear over Congress chief Prithviraj Chavan’s assertion that it had proposed to type a coalition authorities with Congress and NCP after the 2014 Maharashtra Meeting election to cease the BJP from coming to energy within the state.

Mr Fadnavis, now Chief of Opposition within the Meeting, mentioned Mr Chavan’s remarks have been very shocking and revealed the “true face” of the Uddhav Thackeray-led celebration, which in November fashioned the federal government within the state together with Congress and NCP.

“What Chavan has said is very surprising. Coming from someone of his stature, it has to be taken seriously. The disclosure has revealed the real face of Shiv Sena,” Mr Fadnavis informed media in Delhi.

“The Shiv Sena should come out with a clarification over Chavan’s remarks,” Mr Fadnavis mentioned.

Mr Chavan has mentioned that after the 2014 Meeting polls, Shiv Sena and NCP had approached him to type a coalition authorities to cease the BJP. However the Congress had rejected the demand instantly, Mr Chavan informed information company PTI in an interview on Sunday.

Even after the Meeting election in 2019, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was not prepared for a coalition with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena however she relented after lengthy deliberations, Mr Chavan has mentioned.

In November, the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Celebration and Congress fashioned a coalition authorities in Maharashtra underneath the management of Thackeray.

Requested what made the Congress be a part of fingers with the ideologically reverse Sena, Chavan mentioned, “A similar situation emerged in 2014 as well. Then too, Shiv Sena and NCP had approached me to form a coalition government to stop the BJP. I immediately rejected the offer then and said winning and losing is normal in politics. In the past too, we lost elections and sat in the opposition.”

In 2014, BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Maharashtra polls with out an alliance, so did Congress and NCP. After the elections, BJP ran the federal government however later Shiv Sena additionally joined it.