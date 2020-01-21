Sena’s Sanjay Raut Hits Out Over “Tanhaji” Spoof Starring PM, Amit Shah

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut objected to the spoof video of Tanhaji trailer made by the web site

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hit out over a spoof video of “Tanhaji‘ film that’s being shared on social media forward of the Delhi meeting elections subsequent month.

A comparability has been drawn to the battle of Sinhagad Fort with the Delhi elections and the web site. “Jo Dilli Jeet Gaya, Samjho Dil Jeet Gaya,” the video sums up.

Within the clip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen within the position of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Union House Minister Amit Shah is his trusted army Commander – Tanhaji Malusare. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Occasion president Arvind Kejriwal is taking part in the position of Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The video has been uploaded by a web site “Political Kida”, appear to be supporting the Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP).

Guided by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanhaji had fought the historic battle for Sinhagad Fort in Pune on February four, 1670, which was below the management of a Rajput commander, Udaybhan Singh Rathore. He was guided by Maharaja Jai Singh I, an ally of the Mughals.

“Misusing the title of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj isn’t correct and won’t be tolerated,” warned Sena’s Sanjay Raut in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Political Kida” uploaded the clip on its web site and social media. The video that has been extensively shared has elicited robust reactions from varied quarters.