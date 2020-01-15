Sena’s “Separate Yardsticks” Attack On BJP Involves Shivaji Book, JNU

The Shiv Sena which has demanded that the ebook be banned (File Picture)

Mumbai:

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned its former ally BJP’s “separate yardsticks” of “freedom of expression” on the JNU violence and the controversial ebook evaluating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In an editorial within the social gathering’s Marathi mouthpiece “Saamana”, the ruling social gathering demanded that Union House Ministry subject orders to file circumstances in opposition to those that make derogatory feedback on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, and demanded Bharat Ratna for him.

The ebook “Aaj Ke Shivaji, Narendra Modi”, written by Delhi BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, the place the 17th Century founding father of the Maratha empire is a revered historic determine.

“When a hardly known BJP worker publishes a book, the BJP defends him on the grounds of freedom of expression, but it conveniently forgets the same principle in the case of students of the JNU who are fighting for the same,” the Sena stated.

After the January 5 assault on JNU college students, the Sena had stated that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union House Minister Amit Shah needed was taking place.

The Sena, which has demanded that the ebook be banned, questioned why the BJP has not but expelled Goyal from the social gathering.

“We want this issue to be settled at once but the author of the book seems to be firm on rewriting it, which clearly means the issue is still not over,” the Sena stated.

It stated Union minister Prakash Javadekar of BJP spoke about withdrawal of the controversial ebook from circulation solely after the controversy began gaining floor.

The Sena additionally raked up its previous demand for conferring Bharat Ratna, the very best civilian honour in India, for VD Savarkar.

“Savarkar should be conferred with Bharat Ratna immediately. His name should also be included in the list of national leaders,” it stated.

Accusing the BJP of doing solely lip service to the reason for upholding VD Savarkar’s legacy, the Sena requested whether or not the Union House Ministry will subject orders to file circumstances in opposition to those that unfold derogatory data in opposition to the Independence activist.

The Sena, which heads the coalition authorities in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress, additionally justified the “Janata Raja” epithet for NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The honorific has been historically used to explain Chhatrapati Shivaji and his compassion for the folks.

Other than senior Maharashtra BJP chief Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s direct descendant Udayanraje Bhosale, additionally a BJP chief, had raised objection over attaching the ”Janata Raja” title to anyone else apart from the 17th Century founding father of the Maratha empire.

“Sharad Pawar is named so (”janata raja”) as a result of he understands points and feelings of Maharashtra. This has been accepted even by Prime Minister Nanrendra Modi. He’ll reply Mungantiwar’s question on Pawar,” the Sena stated.