January 16, 2020 | 12:37pm

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto (left) US President Donald Trump (middle) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, signal a brand new free commerce settlement in Buenos Aires in 2018. AFP/Getty Photos

The GOP-controlled Senate overwhelmingly handed a brand new commerce cope with Mexico and Canada on Thursday, giving President Trump one other commerce win a day after he inked a partial settlement with China.

The invoice to exchange the Clinton-era NAFTA pact handed by a 89-10 vote, sending it to the president’s desk for his signature.

The US-Mexico-Canada Settlement consists of extra stringent guidelines on labor and automotive elements and opens up Canadian dairy markets.

After Trump’s signature, solely Canada must approve the settlement earlier than it takes impact.

The Home authorised the commerce deal final 12 months in a 385-41 vote.

Trump had pledged to ditch NAFTA since earlier than changing into president, calling it “the worst trade deal ever made.”

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer, in the meantime, voted in opposition to the USMCA, saying it doesn’t “address climate change.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed “phase one” of a commerce cope with China throughout a White Home ceremony that will increase the quantity of US agricultural merchandise Beijing will purchase.

With Publish wires