Senate president raises concerns about possible conflict of interest of Jared Polis’ appointee to Public Utilities Commission

State Senate President Leroy Garcia is elevating questions concerning the governor’s appointment to the Colorado Public Utilities Fee due to the particular person’s ties to a bunch against a utility that’s regulated by the panel.

Garcia stated in a press release Friday that the Workplace of Legislative Authorized Providers concluded that an individual’s affiliation with “certain organizations could pose a credible legal argument regarding their impartiality when making decisions related to Colorado’s energy corporations.”

In early January, Gov. Jared Polis named Susan Perkins to a four-year time period on the Colorado Public Utilities Fee. Perkins has been a member of and professional bono legal professional for Pueblo’s Power Future. The group helps ending town of Pueblo’s contract with Black Hills Power, one of many investor-owned utilities the PUC regulates.

If her appointment is confirmed by the Senate, Perkins would succeed Frances Koncilja, whose four-year time period expired this month.

Garcia, a Democrat from Pueblo, stated he requested an opinion from the authorized companies workplace as a result of he’s involved the PUC’s work could possibly be undermined if one of many three members needed to be recused from instances due to connections to sure organizations. He famous that Black Hills Power efficiently sued in 2018 to bar Koncilja from deciding the utility’s proposed price improve due to her criticism of the corporate.

Garcia hasn’t formally requested Polis to rethink his appointment, stated Bella Combest, spokeswoman for the Senate Democrats. She stated Garcia is constant to speak to Polis concerning the situation.

Black Hills Power isn’t taking a place on the appointment of the following PUC commissioner, spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez stated an electronic mail.

The utility has been broadly criticized within the Pueblo space due to its charges and complaints concerning the high quality of service.

“With bad actors like Black Hills, we need someone on the commission whose impartiality is unquestioned,” stated Garcia. “This is bigger than Pueblo, this threatens the ability of Colorado to hold corporations accountable and provide the oversight we need them to.”

As in different administrations, the governor expects that the PUC members will observe the foundations and search authorized steerage about whether or not they need to recuse themselves in sure instances, Conor Cahill, the governor’s spokesman stated in an electronic mail. The authorized opinion “seems to focus on a theoretical worst case scenario. Under this opinion, theoretically no person with experience in the industry would be free of potential conflicts,” Cahill stated.

Choices about recusal happen on a case-by-case foundation, he added.

“As the appointment process proceeds, our office will continue to engage the Senate President and members of the Senate and address any concerns that they may have,” Cahill stated.

Perkins beforehand was with Perkins Power Regulation, the place she targeted on the event of renewable vitality assets in Colorado. She additionally labored at Randstad North America, Whole Petroleum and different legislation corporations.