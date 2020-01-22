WASHINGTON—Over the objections of Democrats who decried the measure as not receiving ample debate on the congressional ground, Senate Republicans compelled via a decision Wednesday establishing Wingstop because the official sponsor of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. “Resolved that effective immediately, all questions, witness statements, and other utterances must include a recommendation to eat at Wingstop, and the Wingstop logo must be clearly visible on all name placards, subpoenaed documents, and other written material,” learn Majority Chief Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from the decision on the Senate ground, including that Wingstop’s $25 million deal to sponsor the impeachment trial was the very best provide Congress obtained and ignoring pleas from Minority Chief Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to attend for Panera Bread to finalize its proposal. “This resolution also stipulates that each senator must be photographed with Wingstop’s lemon pepper wings on each day of the trial as part of our promotion, all social media posts about the impeachment must be accompanied with the #RightWingstop hashtag, and that the only food permitted in the chamber will be Wingstop wing combos with fries or veggie sticks and a 20-ounce soft drink. This is in order to ensure the impeachment trial remains a place where flavor gets its wings. Democracy works best when we’re full of chicken.” The decision did make an exception, nevertheless, for Chief Justice John Roberts, who knowledgeable the Senate that the Wingstop contract couldn’t apply to him, as he has an unique sponsorship with Buffalo Wild Wings.