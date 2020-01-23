January 23, 2020 | 12:54pm

Senators serving as impeachment jurors have been selecting an odd alternative of drink whereas within the chamber for the trial: milk.

Underneath an obscure Congressional rule, lawmakers on the Senate flooring are solely allowed to drink milk or water, tremendously limiting the menu accessible to them all through President Trump’s impeachment trial — and a few are literally turning to the calcium-rich drink.

“It’s true, I had some milk with my chocolate,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted Wednesday night, additionally making reference to the Senate sweet desk.

“I guess I could’ve added vodka & had a White Russian (minus the Kahlua). But @RepAdamSchiff probably would’ve accused me of collusion,” he added jokingly.

Others together with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) and Richard Burr (R-NC) have been additionally seen selecting to get pleasure from some milk whereas listening to arguments on the Senate flooring.

Cruz’s deputy chief of workers Sam Cooper confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that the Texas Republican had a glass of milk at midnight on Tuesday.

“Cruz enjoyed a cool glass at midnight last night,” Cooper wrote, including, “Fun fact: the Senators have to provide their own milk to the Cloakroom (they keep it cold for you tho).”

The deep-cut rule seems up to now to a 1966 listening to during which then-Senate Minority Chief Everett Dirksen (R-Unwell.), requested a “tall glass of milk” for “lunch,” transcripts present.

“Is it in violation of the Senate rules if the Senator from Illinois asks one of the page boys to go to the restaurant and bring him a glass of milk?” Dirksen requested within the change. “If it is in violation of the rules I will forget it.”

Thankfully for Dirksen, the presiding officer affirmed, “There is nothing in the rules to prohibit the Senator from requesting a glass of milk.”

A former Senate parliamentarian additionally informed a CNN reporter that the rule began in 1966, however mentioned that it allowed senators affected by ulcers to drink milk along with water.

That parliamentarian mentioned that there was no different remedy on the time for the situation in addition to consuming milk.