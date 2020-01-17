Chief Justice John Roberts swore in all 100 senators for President Trump’s impeachment trial Thursday, requiring them to swear to do “impartial justice” within the third such proceedings in American historical past. What do you suppose?

“Impartial? That’s kind of tipping the scales, don’t you think?” Nate Dickson • Fowl Exporter

“It’s a rare moment when all 100 senators, regardless of party loyalties, can put aside partisanship and agree to the same oath.” Harold Mill • Truck Fueler

