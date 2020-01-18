January 18, 2020 | 9:56am

Adam Schiff (entrance left to proper), Jerrold Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia stroll by the Capitol Rotunda as they cross from the Home to the Senate. CQ-Roll Name, Inc by way of Getty Imag

Sit down, shut up and hold that cellphone within the closet.

Detention for prime schoolers? Nope, it’s the foundations of the impeachment trial for US Senators.

Lawmakers who usually relish bloviating on the Senate flooring will probably be pressured to stay silent all through each session of the impeachment trial of President Trump when it begins Tuesday — and will probably be required to attend classes six days per week, together with Saturdays, for the period.

“That’s going to suck,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) instructed CNN. “But I think we’ll survive.”

Senators who love the media limelight might discover the enforced silence irritating, a few of them predicted.

“I’m thinking about blinking to someone in the audience to transmit my messages out because I want to make sure that I’m communicating live,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) joked. “Don’t tell anyone, though.”

Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell has issued strict directions for senators to go away their cell telephones and different electronics in a cloakroom exterior the senate chamber.

“That’s fine with me,” mentioned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia). “If they let electronics in, if we have cell phones or anything electronic, we’d be all there paying attention to that and not paying attention to what’s going on, just like the kids do.”

Senators have been sworn in as jurors on Thursday, with Supreme Courtroom Chief Justice John Roberts presiding — the primary formal step in Trump’s trial.