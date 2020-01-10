January 9, 2020 | eight:53pm

PINE KNOT, Ky. — Drivers touring alongside a Kentucky freeway didn’t must examine their direct messages to obtain the notorious sexting request: ship nudes.

An digital highway signal that was hacked early Thursday morning requested drivers on Freeway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes,” information shops reported.

Officers with the Kentucky Transportation Cupboard mentioned somebody had hacked via the password-protected system. The signal belonged to a contractor doing development work on the Ky. 92 realignment venture via McCreary and Whitley counties, close to the Tennessee border.

Driver Tevon Stephens informed information shops he seen the “clearly hacked” signal whereas going to work.

“But seriously, we needed to bring awareness to it so the road departments would add cameras or add locks to the equipment to keep from distracting the drivers,” Stephens mentioned.

It’s unclear how lengthy the message was on the display screen. The contractor mentioned none of their staff have been concerned within the prank.